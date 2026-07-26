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Home / Markets / News / Oil prices, US Fed rate decision likely to drive markets this week

Oil prices, US Fed rate decision likely to drive markets this week

On the domestic front, market participants will track June Industrial Production (IIP) data

BSE, Stock Markets

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 2,091.68 points, or 2.67 per cent, and the NSE Nifty declined 566.85 points.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2026 | 1:44 PM IST

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Developments around the West Asia conflict, crude oil prices and the US Fed interest rate decision would be the key drivers for market movement this week, analysts said.

Besides, quarterly earnings would drive sentiments in the market, they added.

"Developments surrounding the US-Iran conflict, shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz, and movements in crude oil prices will remain key drivers of global risk sentiment. In addition, investors will closely monitor the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting, where interest rate guidance and commentary on inflation will be critical for global markets," Ajit Mishra SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

On the domestic front, market participants will track June Industrial Production (IIP) data, he added.

 

Major companies reporting earnings this week include Coal India, BEL, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, Adani Enterprises, Asian Paints, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, ITC, and Sun Pharma, Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd, said.

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"Investor attention in the week ahead is expected to remain firmly anchored on developments in the Middle East, with the escalating conflict between the US and Iran continuing to dominate global market sentiment. The sharp rise in crude oil prices has revived concerns over inflation, economic growth and the outlook for monetary policy, keeping investors in a defensive, risk-averse stance," Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

The US Federal Reserve's policy meeting will be the defining macro event of the week. While markets overwhelmingly expect policymakers to leave interest rates unchanged, the recent surge in energy prices has prompted some investors to question whether inflation risks could remain elevated for longer, he said.

"More important than the rate decision itself will be the Federal Reserve's assessment of the inflation outlook, economic growth and the likely trajectory of monetary policy over the coming quarters," Ponmudi added.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 2,091.68 points, or 2.67 per cent, and the NSE Nifty declined 566.85 points, or 2.32 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 26 2026 | 1:44 PM IST

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