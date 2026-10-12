Oil prices, yields among key factors behind Sensex's 800 pts intraday fall

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty reversed their early gains to trade sharply lower on Monday as elevated oil prices and rising bond yields weighed on investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex, which hit an intraday high of 72,884.25, gave up its gains as the session progressed and closed 547.65 points, or 0.76 per cent lower at 72,924.68. At one point of time, the index was down796 points in intraday. From the day's high, the Sensex crashed 960 points. Similarly, the Nifty 50, which climbed to an intraday high of 22,651.10 in morning trade, pared its gains and slipped into the red. At close, the index quoted at 22,363.35, down 157.10 points, or 0.70 per cent. During the day, the index fell 216 points.

"The market is going through a stage wherein external headwinds are dominating the domestic tailwinds. Elevated crude prices and high US bond yields will continue to impact the market," VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments, said.

On the sectoral front, the Nifty FMCG, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty IT indices led the losses, declining 1.67 per cent, 1.18 per cent and 0.79 per cent, respectively. In contrast, the Nifty Media index bucked the broader market trend, surging 4.6 per cent.

Broader market indices closed in the green. The Nifty Midcap 100 added 0.08 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 outperformed the benchmark indices, rising 1.42 per cent. India VIX spikes 6%

India VIX, the fear gauge index, spiked more than 6 per cent to 15.29.

From the Sensex pack, Bharat Electronics, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma and Titan closed in the positive territory. ITC and Tech Mahindra lost more than 3 per cent each to become the top losers.

Stock market crash today: Key reasons

Oil prices: Oil prices remained elevated amid supply worries from the West Asia. At the last check, the Brent crude traded 0.79per cent higher at $ 105.5, while the WTI crude jumped 0.73 per cent to $92.52.

FPI selling: The FPI selling spree continues in October with increasing momentum. After selling equity worth ₹45,536 crore in September, FPIs have sold equity for ₹45,125 crore this month through 9th October. This takes the total FPI equity selling in 2026 through 9th October to ₹3,60,952 crore.

"FIIs will continue to sell in the near-term and DIIs will continue to absorb the FII selling. This is the likely near- term market scenario. The question is how this scenario plays out and where will the market be, say, a few months from now? The external headwinds and sustained FII selling have made India one of the worst-performing markets this year with a -13.87 YTD return," Vijayakumar said.

Bond yields: Bonds witnessed further selling pressure after the RBI's move. India's benchmark 10-year bond yield surged to 7.3580 per cent on Monday. Sachin Sawrikar, Managing Partner, Artha Bharat Investment Managers IFSC LLP, said that the RBI's response is calibrated but firm. The announced ₹25,000 crore open market bond sale will absorb surplus liquidity, while the higher daily CRR maintenance requirement will tighten banks' liquidity management.

Earlier on Friday, India's benchmark 10-year bond yield posted its eighth consecutive ​weekly rise, ending at 7.2994 per cent, up 9 basis points for the week. It had jumped 45 bps in the last eight weeks, posting its ‌longest rising streak in 13 months. West Asia tensions: Tension in West Asia spiked after attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militants on Riyadh's international airport and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arab. The attack on airport has killed over a dozen and left hundreds injured. Nifty technical view: According to Axis Securities, Nifty faces immediate resistance near 22,800, and a sustained move above this level could open the way towards 23,000. On the downside, initial support lies around 22,300, followed by 22,100 if the index breaks below the first support level.