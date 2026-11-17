Disclaimer: This article is written by Mohammed Imran, research analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

The outcome of the US mid-term elections has completely changed the narrative of the oil market, with many oil experts expecting a supply glut by the end of 2027. However, the situation at the Strait of Hormuz has not changed, with the US–Iran standoff remaining unresolved. Brent, which settled at $117, and WTI at around $104 on 30 October, are now trading at $92 and $84, broadly reacting to the change in the US Congress, where Democrats won both chambers on 3 November, signalling that Washington would pursue a settlement with Iran. The geopolitical premium was wiped out, with Brent falling 9.73 per cent on 4 November alone and ending the week at $98.32, down more than 16 per cent, with WTI nearly 13 per cent lower at $90.83.

Hormuz, though, is not fixed. Attacks on 37 ships in October were the war's highest monthly total, with ten more in the first ten days of November. Unconfirmed Houthi claims of strikes on Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline, an Iranian strike on a US base in Bahrain, and Ukrainian drone attacks that have reportedly cut Russian refining capacity by about 30 per cent since late October add to the risk.

Dated premiums have been wiped out since the election outcome, as Gulf crude exports reached 15 mb/d in October and observed inventories rose 52 million barrels. However, recent attacks have once again seen outflows average around 8-9 mb/d in the first 10 days of November. Brent's one-month spread narrowed from $3.87 to $2.71, and the Brent-WTI gap held at roughly $6 to $7.50, pointing to a global rather than regional adjustment. The risk premium has not vanished; it has been outweighed.

Products diverge. European diesel is nearly $180 a barrel, 77 per cent above pre-war levels, an implied crack of roughly $87 over Dated Brent at $92/b. Gulf product and LPG exports remain about half of pre-war volumes, Russian diesel is constrained, and global refinery runs fell to a seasonal low of 81.3 mb/d in October. Gasoline margins softened and jet held firm.

Inventories: During the week ending 6 November, tracked onshore crude inventories rose 4.5 million barrels to 530.5 million barrels. Global floating crude storage fell 1.7 million barrels to 84.1 million barrels, but its surplus versus the seasonal average widened to 13.7 million barrels.

Combined crude and product inventories increased 10.3 million barrels to 1.544 billion barrels. Product stocks rose 7.6 million barrels, led by a 5.8-million-barrel increase in middle distillates. The IEA reported that October oil-on-water inventories surged 86 million barrels, while on-land stocks remained at their lowest level since at least 2016.

Cracks since early November: European margins stabilised: Northwest European hydrocracking margins eased marginally from $32.85/bbl on 6 November to $32.78/bbl on 13 November, while topping margins rose from $19.41 to $19.83. Asian margins weakened more visibly: Singapore FCC margins declined from $23.32 to $22.43/bbl, hydrocracking from $24.56 to $23.62, and topping from $20.16 to $18.86.

Oil glut expectation

The IEA expects supply to average 108.1 mb/d in 2027, up 6.6 mb/d after a 4.8 mb/d fall this year, with Gulf producers supplying 5.3 mb/d of the rebound. Kpler data show Saudi and Iraqi output back at pre-war levels, and OPEC+ crude output rose 2.04 mb/d to 41.23 mb/d in October. Iran is the exception: the IEA cut its 2027 forecast by 680,000 b/d to 1.9 mb/d, assuming the US naval blockade persists. OPEC is reviewing members' maximum sustainable capacity, which will inform 2027 quotas; OPEC+ meets on 29 November.

The IEA sees the United States, Canada, Brazil, Argentina and Guyana adding 1.6 mb/d this year and a further 1.1 mb/d in 2027. OPEC's narrower non-DoC measure grows only 0.6 mb/d, led by Qatar, Canada, Brazil and Argentina.

The contradiction is geographic. Gulf crude exports are 82 per cent of pre-war levels, yet cushions are thin: on-land stocks are the lowest since at least 2016, and the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve, at 276.4 million barrels, is the lowest since 1982.

Asia's Oil Engine Is Changing

In China, the IEA says demand fell 1.3 mb/d year on year in September, nearly double August's decline, as a property slump and rapid EV adoption eroded road-fuel use. It trimmed its China estimates to 16.43 mb/d for 2026 and 16.96 mb/d for 2027. October crude imports of 9.88 mb/d were a seven-month high but 13.3 per cent below a year earlier.

India looks different. PPAC data show October diesel up about 12 per cent, petrol up 3.1 per cent and LPG down 12 per cent, while aviation turbine fuel slipped 1.3 per cent. Diesel was flattered by pre-Diwali restocking; LPG was hit by Hormuz-linked supply. OPEC projects India's economy growing 7.3 per cent in 2026 against 4.6 per cent for China.

IEA vs OPEC: The Numbers Behind the Debate

The agencies describe different worlds. The IEA sees demand falling 2.7 mb/d to 102.3 mb/d in 2026 and rising 2.0 mb/d to 104.3 mb/d in 2027, against supply of 108.1 mb/d: a surplus of about 3.8 mb/d. OPEC sees demand rising 0.2 mb/d to 105.7 mb/d this year and 2.6 mb/d to 108.3 mb/d in 2027. That is a 4.0 mb/d gap in 2027 demand.

What Happens Next?

We are still looking for the replenishment of onshore inventories, which have seen significant declines in 2026 and have fallen below the five-year historical average. Given these factors, we expect the surplus to be smaller than the IEA forecast for 2027. We see Dated Brent ending 2027 at around $78, with a broader range of $75-85 for Brent and the mid-$70s to $80 for WTI. Upside risks: attacks on Hormuz or Saudi infrastructure, Russian refinery losses, and diesel scarcity.