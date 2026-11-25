Crude-sensitive stocks rose after oil prices continued to soften from their recent high, slipping below $90 per barrel and boosting investor sentiment.

At the last check, Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 1.54 per cent lower at $89.99 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 1.7 per cent to $80.60.

On Dalal Street, shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) gained nearly 4 per cent, with Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) leading the gains, up 1.6 per cent to ₹310 in intraday deals.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) was up 1.40 per cent at ₹390 in intraday deals, while Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) gained 1.37 per cent to ₹147.

Other crude-sensitive stocks were also trading higher. Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, gained over 3 per cent to ₹5,698. Notably, the aviation sector is highly sensitive to oil prices because Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) accounts for more than 40 per cent of an airline's operating costs.

At the last check, among paint and tyre stocks, Asian Paints was up nearly 2 per cent ₹2,626, Kansai Nerolac Paints also rose 4.6 per cent to ₹202 CEAT was up 5.5 per cent at ₹3,686, and Apollo Tyres gained nearly 3 per cent in Wednesday’s trading session.

Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market said that BPCL, Hindustan Petroleum and IOC are consolidating near their respective five-week highs amid a sharp decline in crude oil prices during the past five weeks. "A sustained period of stable and lower crude oil prices is likely to have a positive impact on the performance of oil marketing companies (OMCs), potentially paving the way for a sustainable upward move in the near term," he said.

On, Wednesday, oil prices declined as concerns over a potential global supply glut outweighed worries about disruptions in the Middle East. The International Energy Agency's (IEA) latest assessment of rising supply has added to downward pressure on crude, with expectations of an expanding surplus limiting price gains, according to Tsuyoshi Ueno, senior economist at NLI Research Institute, who spoke to Reuters. In its November 13 report, the IEA said global oil supply could exceed demand in the fourth quarter.

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