Oil surge rattles markets; Sensex, Nifty post steepest fall since June 2024

Indian equities plummeted along with global peers, and the benchmark indices posted their biggest decline in nearly two years as a renewed surge in oil prices exacerbated concerns that the escalating Iran war could stoke inflation and hurt economic growth.

The Sensex on Thursday ended the session at 74,207, down 2,497 points, or 3.3 per cent. Nifty, meanwhile, ended the session at 23,002, a decline of 776 points or 3.3 per cent. Both indices posted their worst decline since June 4, 2024. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms declined by Rs 13 trillion to Rs 426.1 trillion on Thursday, of which a little over five per cent or over Rs 66,000 crore fall was contributed by HDFC Bank alone.

All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) were down, with losses ranging between 1.4 per cent (Nifty Energy) and 4.25 per cent (Nifty Auto).

Likewise, the Nifty 100, Nifty 500 and Nifty Midcap 50 and Nifty Midcap 100 indices also reported declines in excess of 3 per cent each, while Nifty Smallcap index was down 2.9 per cent on Thursday.

Since the beginning of the war, the Sensex has declined by 8.7 per cent, and the Nifty by 8.6 per cent. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms during this time has declined by Rs 37.4 trillion.

The sell-off on Thursday came as crude prices surged after attacks on some of the Middle East’s most important energy facilities. Brent crude was trading at $110 per barrel on Thursday, a gain of 2 per cent. It had hit an intra-day high of $114.27 per barrel on Thursday, according to Bloomberg. Since the beginning of the war, crude oil prices have risen by 49 per cent.

Saudi Arabia on Thursday reported that a drone struck its Samref refinery on the Red Sea following an earlier Israeli strike on the South Pars gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar. Higher oil prices ratchet up inflation in India and hurt its economic growth as India imports most of its crude oil requirements.

“The conflict has increasingly taken the shape of energy warfare, with attacks on critical infrastructure by both sides driving a sharp spike in crude oil prices and rattling investor confidence. Going ahead, markets appear to be in a phase of heightened fragility, where sentiment is being driven by rapidly evolving geopolitical developments and sharp rise in crude prices,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of research at Wealth Management of Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

“ Given the intensifying tensions around energy infrastructure in West Asia, we remain cautious on the market in the near term and expect volatility to persist, added Khemka.

The INDIA VIX, a gauge of market volatility, rose 22 per cent and stood at 22.8 points. HDFC Bank, which declined 5.1 per cent, was the biggest drag on Sensex. The private lender’s stock posted its worst fall since June 4, 2024, after its chairman resigned, citing ethical differences.

“ Going ahead, the 23,170–23,200 zone on the Nifty 50 is expected to act as an immediate resistance for the index. “As long as Nifty 50 continues to trade below 23,200, downside pressure is likely to persist. In such a scenario, the index may drift towards 22,850, followed by the 22,700 level in the short term,” said Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.