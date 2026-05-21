Why analysts are saying 'Sell' Ola Electric shares after Q4FY26 results

Even though Ola Electric's March quarter (Q4) results for the previous financial year (FY26) showed some signs of operational improvement, analysts remain unsure about the pace and sustainability of this recovery.

They retain a cautious stance on the electric two-wheeler (E2W) maker amid concerns around volume growth, market-share durability, and cash conservation.

Further, while the broader electric vehicle (EV) market continues to expand, Ola Electric still faces execution challenges and intensifying competition, limiting upside visibility for the stock, analysts added.

"Ola's recovery in volume and market share remains monitorable," analysts at Emkay Gobal Financial Services said. On the bourses, Ola Electric share price slumped 5.7 per cent on the BSE today, hitting an intraday low of ₹34.83 per share. At 9:24 AM, the shares were 3.9 per cent lower as against a 0.4 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex index. Ola Elctric shares have surged 74.16 per cent over its 52-week low of ₹21.21 per share, touched on March 2, 2026. They, however, have declined around 6 per cent in a month. The Sensex, meanwhile, is down around 4 per cent during this period.

Ola Electric Q4 results

At the operating level, however, margins showed improvement. Gross margin expanded to 38.5 per cent, improving by 424 basis points sequentially, supported partly by production-linked incentive (PLI) accruals linked to its Gen3 platform. Despite this, losses widened materially, with EBITDAM loss expanding to 106 per cent from 58 per cent in the previous quarter.

Net loss stood at ₹496 crore compared to ₹870 crore Y-o-Y and ₹487 crore Q-o-Q.

The results, analysts said, highlight the gap between improving unit economics and still-fragile demand recovery.

Emkay Global Financial Services retained its 'Sell' recommendation on Ola Electric stock , but raised its target price to ₹25 per share from ₹20, mainly due to stronger industry growth assumptions rather than company-led optimism.

According to Emkay, the underlying electric two-wheeler opportunity in India remains intact, with industry growth staying robust at 60 per cent Y-o-Y in April and 45 per cent Y-o-Y in March.

Penetration, too, has improved recently after recent GST-related disruptions. However, Ola's recent recovery in sales and market share may not be structural, it said.

"While Ola has seen some sequential volume improvement in recent months with market share gains (8-9 per cent in April/May vs 5 per cent in Q4FY26), we attribute the volume growth to the currently better placed production capacity, share gains in the more price sensitive northern markets, and E-2W incumbents/Ather operating at peak utilisation amid strong E-2W demand," Emkay Global said.

Ola Electric clocked monthly retail volumes of around 10,000 units in April with the management guiding for 14,000–15,000 units in May, supported by an order backlog of 40,000–45,000 units.

It expects to accelerate the volumes in June and July to 17,000-18,000 units, with E-bike contributing to 15 per cent of volumes.

The management also targets quarterly operating expenditure of around ₹350 crore, compared with ₹380 crore in Q4FY26, to achieve operating Ebitda breakeven at 20,000-25,000 units a month.

Still, Emkay Global cautions that the turnaround could take time.

"Several measures are underway to improve execution, reduce costs and conserve cash, but this may prove to be a difficult and long-drawn process," the brokerage said.

It added that rising competitive intensity from established players and capacity expansion by rivals, including Ather, in the second half of FY27 (H2FY27) could pressure Ola’s market-share recovery.

The brokerage also highlighted that Ola has slowed aggressive product launches and is prioritising operational stability and service improvements before pursuing expansion.

Those at global brokerage Citi also maintained a 'Sell' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹26 per share.

The global brokerage said Q4 performance came in below expectations because of lower average selling prices, although gross margins remained resilient despite weaker volumes.

"The management remains positive on electric vehicle demand in India and expects market share to improve through better service offerings. However, cost reduction and cash flow generation remain key focus areas," Citi said.

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