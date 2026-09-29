Ola sheds 3.5%: Why is EV 2W stock down despite ₹1,000 cr fundraise plan?

Ola Electric share price: Shares of electric two-wheeler maker Ola Electric Mobility declined 3 per cent, taking its losing run to the third straight session on Tuesday, after the company's board announced its decision to raise ₹1,000 crore via rights issue.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Ola shares hit the day's low of ₹36.53 as against the last closing price of ₹37.86, shedding as much as 3.5 per cent. As of 10.15 AM, the Bhavish Aggarwal-led company's stock was trading 3.25 per cent lower at ₹36.65 while the Nifty 50 index was down 0.86 per cent at 22,584.

Trading activity in the stock remained high as 31.2 million shares changed hands on both BSE and NSE combined.

Ola's fundraise action

Monday's nod to fundraise comes weeks after the company's nod to mobilise up to ₹1,500 crore.

Further, for the purposes of giving effect to the rights issue, the specific and detailed terms in relation to the rights issue, including but not limited to the determination of the rights issue price, rights entitlement ratio, record date, timing of the rights issue and terms of payment and other related matters will be determined by the Board, it added.

The move would allow all eligible shareholders, including retail and institutional investors as well as the promoter group, to participate in the exercise, a Business Standard report stated. “Some portion of the money would go into debt repayment,” told a source to the newspaper. READ MORE

Prathamesh Kadival, research analyst at Bonanza, said that Ola Electric's board has approved raising up to ₹1,500 crore through equity and convertible securities, followed by a ₹1,000 crore rights issue, coming just months after its ₹780 crore QIP in June 2026. Ola Electric’s promoter group, led by Chairman and Managing Director Aggarwal, holds about 33 per cent in the company.

"Fundamentally, the repeated capital calls underline persistent cash burn, since Q1 FY27 revenue fell 45 per cent to ₹455 crore even as losses narrowed to ₹336 crore. Its better to remain cautious as margins are weak, spending is high and sales are still shaky, so this fundraise looks more like support than a real turnaround," he said.

Muted sales expectations

Meanwhile, analysts at Choice Broking expect Ola to see a decline in two-wheeler sales, and a subsequent fall in market share, in September.

Ola tech view Harish Jujarey, AVP - head technical research at Prithvi Finmart commented on Ola's volatile moves, saying that on the technical front, the stock has consistently found support around its 200-day moving average, placed near 35. The broader chart structure suggests that the 33.50 - 35 zone is a crucial support area. He believes that as long as the stock holds above this zone, the trend may remain sideways to positive. However, a break below 33.50 could turn the trend negative, he noted. The brokerage's provisional estimates show Ola reporting sales of 9,000 units as against 13,800 units in August 2026 and 13,900 units in the same period last year. This could result in a marginal fall in market share to 0.7 per cent from 0.8 per cent a month ago.