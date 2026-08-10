Ola shares tank 6% after Q1 show; Emkay sees 27% downside. Time to sell?

Ola Electric share price: Shares of : Shares of Ola Electric Mobility slumped 6 per cent in intraday deals on Monday, August 10, as the first quarter (Q1) earnings disappointed investors amid a sharp decline in volumes and pressure on margins.

Ola Electric's share price hit the day's low of ₹38.58 on the BSE in early trade, down 6.06 per cent against the last closing price of ₹41.07. Despite this fall, Bhavish Aggarwal-led two-wheeler EV maker has remained in the green so far this year with an 8 per cent gain.

As of 9.47 AM, Ola's stock traded 1.70 per cent lower at ₹40.37 apiece.

Ola Electric Q1 Results

While the company posted a narrower loss of ₹336 crore for the quarter ended June 2026 compared with a ₹428 crore loss a year ago, its revenue from operations tumbled 45 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹455 crore. It had posted revenue of ₹828 crore in Q1FY26.

A slump in volumes to 39,192 units in Q1FY27 from 68,192 units in Q1FY26, along with a decline in average selling price (ASP) weighed on the topline.

Consolidated gross margin improved to 30.5 per cent from 25.8 per cent a year earlier, though it narrowed from 38.5 per cent in Q4FY26. Adjusted operating Ebitda loss narrowed to ₹195 crore from ₹296 crore a year earlier, but the adjusted Ebitda margin widened to negative 42.8 per cent from negative 35.7 per cent in Q1FY26, reflecting the lower revenue base. READ MORE

Rise in deliveries improved the market share from 5 per cent in 4QFY26 to 8.3 per cent in Q1 FY27 (though this is off a depressed base following the prior reset) and dipped again to ~6.9 per cent in July 2026.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates The earnings included an exceptional item, as the company reversed a ₹57-crore provision for liquidated damages tied to a delayed investment milestone under a government production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

What Emkay said on Ola stock

Analysts at Emkay Global said that while Ola’s volume rose 93 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) (down 43 per cent Y-o-Y), it remains cautious about the sustainability of this recovery and see volume/share trends as monitorable.

It added that competition would intensify going ahead as Ather’s AURIC plant comes online in Q3. "Ola is adopting measures to improve execution, cut costs/conserve cash (guides to ₹300 crore quarterly opex; Rs 380 crore in Q4FY26), and improve brand perception (service-related issues now resolving). We believe this could be a difficult, long-drawn out process, due to greater focus by incumbents + scale-up at Ather," said Emkay analysts.

Against this backdrop, it retained a 'Sell' call on Ola's stock with a target price of ₹30 (down 26.8 per cent from last close) at 3.5x EV/S (Auto business) and opt to play the E-2W theme via Ather and TVS Motor.

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