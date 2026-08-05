Ola Electric up 11% after Axis Energy pact; zooms 91% from March low

Ola Electric share price today: Ola Electric Mobility shares surged 11 per cent in intraday trade on Wednesday after the company announced a partnership with Axis Energy for 20 GWh of battery energy storage systems.

The stock opened sharply higher at ₹38.72 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and extended gains to hit an intraday high of ₹42.60.

As of 2:45 PM, the counter was retaining most of its intraday gains to quote 7 per cent higher at ₹41.22.

In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 index slipped 0.40 per cent to 24,513.

The buying interest in Ola Electric was accompanied by a sharp increase in trading volumes. According to NSE data, more than 220 million shares of the company changed hands, compared with around 40 million shares traded in the previous session.

Ola Electric Mobility shares have outperformed the markets in 2026 so far. According to NSE data, the stock has spurted 91 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹22.25, touched on March 16, 2026.

On a Y-T-D basis, the stock has gained 11 per cent, while it has remained largely flat over the past year. In comparison, the Nifty 50 has declined 6.3 per cent and 0.6 per cent over the same periods, respectively.

Ola Electric shares are, however, still down more than 40 per cent from the IPO price of ₹76.

Ola Electric-Axis Energy sign MoU

In an exchange filing, Ola Electric Mobility said that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Axis Energy outlining the potential deployment of up to 20 GWh of battery energy storage systems by 2032.

The MoU is the first large-scale partnership for Ola Mahashakti, Ola's forthcoming energy storage platform for commercial, industrial and utility-scale applications, scheduled to launch on August 15.

"Axis Energy is our first large-scale partner and an important early validation of 'Mahashakti's' potential. We are witnessing a strong interest from potential partners in the industry, and this MoU further strengthens our momentum in building long-term partnerships," Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric's chairman and MD, said.

Axis Energy is building one of India's largest pipelines of storage-backed renewable projects. The company has secured grid approvals for over 3,750 MW Projects in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan and has a strong pipeline of about 3500 MW.

These projects, spanning Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE), hybrid, and other non-solar configurations, will require large-scale BESS to improve renewable energy integration, enhance grid reliability, and deliver firm, round-the-clock clean energy, the statement said.

Ola Electric stock: Technical view

Harish Jujarey, head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that Ola Electric’s stock is sustaining above 200-DMA, which is currently placed around ₹37.80. On the daily chart, the stock has formed a bullish Head and Shoulders pattern, indicating improving positive momentum.

"As long as the stock price holds above the 200 DMA and the neckline of the Head and Shoulders pattern of ₹37, the medium-term trend remains positive and on the higher side, the stock may rally till ₹46, then ₹50 levels," he said.

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