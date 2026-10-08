Ola Electric shares fall 10% as firm fixes price for ₹1,000-cr rights issue

Ola Electric’s share price fell 10 per cent on Thursday, after the company fixed the issue price for its proposed rights issue at ₹27 per equity share, a discount of about 26 per cent to Wednesday’s closing price. The ₹1,000 crore issue will be payable in two calls.

The stock opened nearly flat at ₹36.02 and fell to an intraday high of ₹32.70 on the NSE, down 9.96 per cent. At 01:46 AM, Ola’s shares were trading at ₹33.37, down around 8.12 per cent. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 was down 1.60 per cent at 22,240.70.

The company in an exchange filing said, “in continuation to our intimation on the outcome of the Board Meeting dated October 07, 2026, wherein the Company is proposing to undertake Rights Issue of 37,02,72,665 partly paid-up Equity Shares of face value of ₹10 each (“Rights Equity Shares”) at an issue price of ₹27 each (including a premium of ₹17 per Rights Equity Share), aggregating up to ₹9,99,73,61,955 crores to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company in the ratio of 2 (Two) Rights Equity Shares for every 25 (Twenty-Five) fully paid- up Equity Shares held by eligible shareholders on the record date i.e. Tuesday, October 13, 2026.”

Notably, the rights issue will open for subscription on October 22, and close on October 30. A rights issue is a way for a company to raise capital by offering new shares to its existing shareholders, typically at a price lower than the prevailing market price.

Ola Electric’s shares have underperformed the broader Nifty 500 across all key periods. The stock has declined 9.57 per cent over the past week, compared with a 0.81 per cent fall in the Nifty 500. Over one month, Ola Electric has slipped 10.90 per cent, against a 6.16 per cent decline in the benchmark. Year-to-date, the stock is down 10.63 per cent, while the Nifty 500 has fallen 9.32 per cent. Over the past year, Ola Electric has lost 34.55 per cent, significantly underperforming the Nifty 500’s 6.18 per cent decline.