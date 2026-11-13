Ola Electric shares skid nearly 7% as Q2 revenue falls 39%, loss narrows

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility fell more than 6 per cent in early trade on Friday after the company announced its September quarter results (Q2FY27). The Bhavish Aggarwal-led electric two-wheeler maker reported a narrowing of its net loss for the quarter, even as revenue declined 39 per cent Y-o-Y.

The stock opened 3.5 per cent lower at ₹34.50, snapping its two-session winning streak, and declined further to hit an intraday low of ₹33.48.

Read Ola Electric Q2FY27 results . Earlier on Thursday, Ola Electric Mobility posted a consolidated net loss of ₹362 crore for the July-September quarter, down from ₹418 crore a year earlier. As of 9:20 AM, Ola Electric shares were trading more than 4 per cent lower at ₹34.24. The stock also featured among the most actively traded equities on the NSE by volume, with over 15 million shares worth ₹55.63 crore changing hands in the first five minutes of trade.Earlier on Thursday, Ola Electric Mobility posted a consolidated net loss of ₹362 crore for the July-September quarter, down from ₹418 crore a year earlier.

However, consolidated revenue from operations fell nearly 39 per cent to ₹421 crore from ₹ 690 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total expenses during the quarter dropped 28 per cent to ₹639 crore from Rs 893 crore in the year-ago period, according to a company statement.

Ola Electric said that the automotive segment loss came in at ₹s 214 crore, compared to ₹233 crore in Q2 FY26. The segment revenue dropped to ₹420 crore from ₹688 crore.

The company said that it is restructuring its retail network by switching from company-owned stores to dealers. Ola opened its first dealer store on September 4, and has scaled to 319 outlets by November 8.

Ola Electric stock: Analyst view Sudeep Shah, head - technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities, said that Ola Electric is currently witnessing consolidation around the ₹34-35 levels after recovering from its recent low of around ₹30. The stock continues to exhibit a relatively weak broader price structure, with lower highs indicating that selling pressure remains evident. The ₹33-32 zone is an immediate support, while ₹30 remains a crucial downside support. On the upside, he said that ₹36-37 is an immediate resistance zone, and a sustained breakout above ₹37, supported by strong volumes, could pave the way for a recovery towards ₹39–40. "Overall, the technical outlook remains sideways to cautious, and the stock needs to decisively surpass its immediate resistance band to signal a meaningful improvement in momentum," the analyst said. It added that operating expenses have continued to reduce and will further reduce by about ₹50 crore as it shuts down the company store network.