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Home / Markets / News / Ola Electric shares snap 3-day losing run, surge 9% on high volumes

Ola Electric shares snap 3-day losing run, surge 9% on high volumes

Ola Electric was among the most actively traded stocks by volume, according to data available on the NSE, ranking third behind Vodafone Idea and PC Jewellers.

ola share price

Last week, Ola Electric is widening its retail reach, and as part of this move, it has started rolling out dealer-operated outlets across the country.

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 3:41 PM IST

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Shares of Ola Electric Mobility, which manufactures electric two-wheelers, were in the fast lane on Thursday after a three-day fall amid heavy volumes on the counter. 
 
On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Ola Electric stock hit the day's high of ₹40.51, recording a sharp rise of 8.6 per cent against the last closing price of ₹37.31. As of 3 PM, the EV stock was trading 5.3 per cent higher at ₹39.29.
 
Ola Electric was among the most actively traded stocks by volume, according to data available on the NSE, ranking third behind Vodafone Idea and PC Jewellers. A combined 179.9 million shares of the company had changed hands at the time of writing this report.
 
 
Last week, Ola Electric is widening its retail reach, and as part of this move, it has started rolling out dealer-operated outlets across the country.
 
On September 4, the company said that the first wave of dealer-led stores is now live, helping it deepen its presence in key regional markets and serve local demand for Ola scooters. The first cohort of network-partner stores, with dealer-operated outlets, has been opened in Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Bihar, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh & Madhya Pradesh.

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The transition to a partner-led distribution network enables stronger local market penetration, improved accessibility, and faster customer response across geographies, the company said.
 

Ola posts narrower Q1 loss

Ola Electric reported a narrower first-quarter loss for fiscal 2026-27 (FY27), helped by higher electric two-wheeler sales and ​lower operating expenses.
 
The company ​posted a net loss of ₹336 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a loss of ₹428 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations, however, fell about 45 per cent from a year earlier to ₹455 crore. 
 
The company maintained a gross margin of 30.5 per cent, stated a Reuters report, despite higher ​copper, aluminium, lithium and plastics costs.

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 3:22 PM IST