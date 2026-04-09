Ola Electric shares spurt 16%, rebound 58% from record low; time to buy?

Ola Electric share price today: Shares of Ola Electric Mobility extended gains for the second consecutive session today, surging over 16 per cent in an otherwise weak market. The stock opened with a gain of 1 per cent at ₹30.50 and touched an intraday high of ₹35.30.

As of 10:45 AM, Ola Electric shares were seen holding the gains, quoting at ₹34.83 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Trading activity witnessed a sharp uptick, with around 323 million shares of the company changing hands, significantly higher than the previous session's total traded quantity of 260 million, according to NSE data.

With today’s rally, Ola Electric shares are now up more than 58 per cent from the record low of ₹22.25, hit on March 16, 2026.

The recent moves in Ola Electric shares follow the company's announcement that its in-house developed Lithium

Ola Electric's LFP cell Developed as part of Ola’s vertically integrated battery innovation efforts, the new 46100 format LFP cell is bigger than the current NMC 4680 Bharat Cell and represents a step change in scale, cost efficiency, and applicability across both mobility and energy storage solutions, and will begin entering Ola’s products starting next quarter. Iron Phosphate (LFP) cell is read, marking a key milestone in its mission to accelerate electric mobility and build a full-stack energy ecosystem.Developed as part of Ola’s vertically integrated battery innovation efforts, the new 46100 format LFP cell is bigger than the current NMC 4680 Bharat Cell and represents a step change in scale, cost efficiency, and applicability across both mobility and energy storage solutions, and will begin entering Ola’s products starting next quarter.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Ola Electric stock: Time to buy? Commenting on the recent developments, independent market expert Ambareesh Baliga said that the outlook on Ola Electric is cautiously positive at this stage, following last month’s turnaround figures. "If this growth sustains, the view will remain positive, and it definitely bodes well for the company," he said, adding that the company appears to have streamlined its operations, both in terms of the number of outlets and improving service quality. The announcement comes as Ola Electric's Gigafactory continues to expand its capabilities. The Ola Gigafactory has a capacity of 2.5 GWh and is being scaled up to 6 GWh.

"The backward integration achieved through its Gigafactory is another positive development. This will enhance overall efficiency. Also, the launch of inverters, although it has faced some delays in deliveries, once it normalises, could become a significant growth driver for the company. I think that could be a game changer for Ola," the analyst added.

Ola Electric stock: Technical view

Harish Jujarey, AVP, Head – Technical Equity Research, Prithvi Finmart, said that Ola Electric has decisively breached the resistance of ₹34 on the daily chart, indicating an intraday breakout. From here, the next leg of the upmove could extend towards the 200-day moving average, which is placed around the ₹40-41 zone.

The analyst has advised traders to consider booking partial profits at current levels while holding the remaining positions for the projected target of ₹40.

"Fresh buying at current levels should be avoided, as the short-term RSI has risen sharply from 20 to 73, indicating overbought conditions and suggesting some caution in the near term," he said.