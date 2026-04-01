Ola Electric Mobility shares spiked 9.5 per cent in trade on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹25 per share. At 11:13 AM, Ola Electric’s share price was trading 7.93 per cent higher at ₹24.63 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 2.08 per cent at 73,447.56.

The buying on the counter came after the company released its March update.

In its filing, the company said that its daily orders crossed 1,000 units in the last week of March 2026, and registrations rose to 10,117 units during the month (as per VAHAN), up from 3,973 units in February, translating to over 150 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) growth.

READ | Zaggle Prepaid shares rally 16% on robust FY27 revenue guidance, Fanuc deal This demand recovery is being driven by a structural transformation in service operations. Over 80 per cent of vehicles are now serviced on the same day, enabled by improved parts availability, faster diagnostics, and tighter operational control across the network. Following a period of service challenges in recent months, the company has implemented deep operational changes, resulting in significantly improved turnaround times and customer experience, strengthening customer trust and driving demand.

“During March, Ola Electric also became the first electric vehicle (EV) brand in India to cross 1 million cumulative registrations (as per VAHAN data), marking a historic milestone for the company and a defining moment for India’s EV ecosystem,” the filing read.

Ola Electric Mobility Limited is an EV manufacturer. It specialises in the vertical integration of technology and manufacturing for EVs and their components, including battery cells. The Ola Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu, where EVs and critical components are produced, is developing India's most significant EV hub. It is supported by Ola's Bengaluru-based Battery Innovation Centre (BIC), dedicated to advancing cell and battery technology. Ola's research and development (R&D) efforts span India, the UK, and the US, focusing on innovative EV products and core components. Ola maintains a direct-to-customer distribution network of thousands of stores across India and a robust online presence, making Ola Electric the largest company-owned network of automotive experience centres in the country.

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