Ola Electric zooms 10% on heavy volume; trades higher for 3rd straight day
Share price of Ola Electric Mobility surged 86% from its 52-week low of ₹22.25 hit in March 2026.
SI Reporter Mumbai
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Ola Electric share price todayThe share price of Ola Electric Mobility zoomed 9.6 per cent to an intra-day high of ₹41.40 on the BSE in Wednesday's trade on the back of heavy volume. Around 90 lakh shares changed hands in the first 20 minutes at the counter on the BSE as against the two-week average volume of around 47.77 lakh shares. The stock is seen trading higher for the third straight trading session, up nearly 14 per cent during the period. Ola Electric rallied 86 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹22.25 hit on March 16, 2026. The 52-week high stands registered at ₹59.20 on September 23, 2025. At 9:35 AM on Wednesday, the stock traded with a gain of 8.8 per cent at ₹41.10 on the BSE. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.2 per cent at 74,680.
What's behind Ola Electric stock rally?Earlier in September, Ola Electric Mobility's board of directors approved an enabling resolution for raising of funds for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹1,500 crore by way of issuance of equity shares of the company and/or other related instruments. The board approved the increase in authorised share capital of the company from ₹8,318.50 crore to ₹8,721.87 crore. The company's annual general meeting is scheduled on September 30, 2026.
Ola Electric opens dealer-operated outlets In September, the company also launched the first wave of dealer-led stores to tap key regional markets across India. Ola's first cohort of network-partner stores, with dealer-operated outlets, were opened in Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Bihar, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh & Madhya Pradesh. "The establishment of a dealer-led network is a strategic move that takes our product ecosystem deeper across every corner of India. With our S1Z range starting at ₹79,999, our partner network will play a central role in taking EVs mainstream for every Indian household." said Manoj Murali, Chief Business Officer of Ola Electric in an exchange filing. ALSO READ: SS Retail shares make strong D-street debut, list 51% above IPO price Key management changes at Ola Electric Mobility Earlier in September, the company informed about the resignation of Hyun Shik Park, Chief Operations Officer, a senior management personnel of the company, with effect from September 5. The company's board approved re-appointment of Manoj Kumar Kohli, as an Independent Director, for a second term of 5 years commencing from December 06, 2026 up to December 05, 2031. Further, Shradha Sharma was also re-appointed as an Non-Executive Independent Director for a second term of 5 years up to December 05, 2031.
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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 10:45 AM IST