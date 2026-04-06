Om Power Transmission IPO opens April 9; sets price band at ₹166-175

Om Power Transmission IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of The initial public offering (IPO) of Om Power Transmission , a power transmission infrastructure company, is slated to open for public subscription on Thursday, April 9, 2026. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹ ₹166 to ₹175 per share.

The ₹150 crore public issue comprises a fresh issue of 7.6 million shares worth up to ₹132.56 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1 million shares worth up to ₹17.50 crore. Under the OFS, Kalpesh Dhanjibhai Patel, Kanubhai Patel, Vasantkumar Narayanbhai Patel are the promoter selling shareholders.

READ | IPO pipeline strengthens as 38 companies file draft papers in March Incorporated in 2011, Om Power Transmission is a power transmission infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company. It specialises in the execution of high-voltage (HV) and extra-high voltage (EHV) transmission lines, substations and underground cabling projects. As of December 31, 2025, its unexecuted order book comprised 58 projects amounting to ₹744.60 crore, including 51 EPC projects and 7 O&M contracts. As of December 31, 2025, it was operating and maintaining 124 substations.

Here are the key details of Om Power Transmission IPO:

Om Power Transmission IPO key dates

According to the RHP, Om Power's IPO will open for public subscription on April 6 and close on Monday, April 13, 2026. The basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. Om Power will make its debut on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, tentatively on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Om Power Transmission IPO lot size

The company has set the lot size for an application at 85 shares. Accordingly, retail investors would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,875 to bid for one lot of 85 shares at the upper end price.

Om Power Transmission IPO registrar, lead manager

MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the issue. Beeline Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.

Om Power Transmission IPO objective

According to the RHP, the company plans to utlise ₹11.21 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for capital expenditure requirements, ₹25 crore for prepayment or repayment of certain borrowings, and ₹55 crore for funding long-term working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.