Tuesday, March 17, 2026 | 10:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Omaxe share price zoms 18% on bourses; here's what is fuelling the buying

Omaxe share price zoms 18% on bourses; here's what is fuelling the buying

Following the announcement, the company's share price surged as much as 18.06 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹80.98 per share on the NSE

Omaxe share price

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 10:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Omaxe Ltd were in high demand on the bourses on Tuesday, March 17, after the residential and commercial projects player announced that its subsidiaries had received RERA registration certificates for two of their respective projects.
 
Following the announcement, the company's share price surged as much as 18.06 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹80.98 per share on the NSE.
 
Omaxe shares, however, pared some gains but continued to trade higher. At 10:13 AM, the stock was quoted at ₹76.97 per share, reflecting a rise of 12.22 per cent from ₹68.59 per share at its previous close on the NSE. The benchmark Nifty 50 was trading at 23,514, up 106 points or 0.45 per cent.
 
 
A combined total of 1.47 million equity shares of Omaxe, estimated to be worth ₹11.55 crore, changed hands on the NSE and BSE today.
 
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹1,407.79 crore on the NSE, as of March 17. Omaxe’s shares have a 52-week range of ₹62.50 to ₹113.40 per share on the NSE.

Also Read

Andhra Cements, Sagar Cements share, ofs

Andhra Cements hits 10% upper circuit, Sagar Cements rises as OFS opens

Gurkha SUV, Force Motors

Force Motors shares up 1600% in 3 yrs; is risk-reward still favourable?

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 17, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 400 points, Nifty above 23,500; metal stocks outperform

Bajaj Electricals

Bajaj Electricals shares soar 10% on ₹141.4 cr Morphy Richards brand deal

Defence sector

Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Defence; check top bets, target here

Omaxe announces updates on RERA certification

The company informed the exchanges that its wholly owned subsidiaries had received RERA registration certificates for two projects.
 
"Mis. Omaxe World Street Private Limited (Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Omaxe Limited) has received a RERA registration certificate for one of its projects, i.e., 'Omaxe World Mall,' situated at the revenue estate of villages Badauli & Bhatola, Sector-79, Faridabad, vide registration no. HRERA-PKL-FBD-868-2026. The approval is granted subject to certain standard conditions," the company said in an exchange filing on the NSE.
 
The company further stated that Dinkar Realcon Private Limited (Step-down Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Omaxe), jointly with its holding company, Mis. Omaxe New Amritsar Developers Private Limited, and eight other subsidiaries—Hemang Buildcon Private Limited, Kavya Buildtech Private Limited, Omaxe Infotech City Developers Limited, Ekansh Buildtech Private Limited, Davesh Technobuild Private Limited, Ashray Infrabuild Private Limited, Estatelance Real Estate Private Limited, and Sanvim Developers Private Limited—had received a RERA registration certificate for one of its projects, i.e., "The Retreat," situated at Omaxe New Amritsar Integrated Township, Village Nijjarpura, Meharbanpura, Wadali Dogra, and Rakdevidass Tehsil, Amritsar-II, Punjab.
 
The approval, the company said, is granted subject to certain standard conditions.

More From This Section

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle

Tata Motors gains 2% on price hike; stock outperforms market in 2026

Alkyl Amines Chemicals share price

Alkyl Amines hits 52-week low as West Asia conflict disrupts ammonia supply

ICICI Securities upgrades KFin Tech to 'Buy'

Stock to buy: KFin Tech gets rating upgrade from ICICI Sec for 17% upside

Nifty trading strategy: Analysts decode strategy amid the current market fall.

Nifty 50: Sell the rally or buy the dips? What charts, analysts suggest

Tilaknagar Industries share price

JM Financial starts coverage on Tilaknagar Ind with 'Buy', sees 25% upside

Topics : Buzzing stocks Stock movemnet Omaxe share market Share price Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks to Buy todayTejas Network Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayIDBI Bank ShareFuel Crisis in IndiaSamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra ReviewOscars 2026 Winners Full ListPersonal Finance