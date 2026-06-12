OMCs gain up to 5%, upstream fall 2% as Brent crude falls below $90

Oil marketing companies (OMCs)--Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum ( BPCL ), and Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL)-- shares gained up to 4.6 per cent in trade on Friday, June 12, 2026. The buying on the counter came after the oil prices fell below $90 per barrel. On the flip side, upstream oil companies' stock declined up to 2.2 per cent.

At 10:07 AM, HPCL shares were trading 3.9 per cent higher at ₹379.95 per share, BPCL shares gained 3.8 per cent at ₹297.3 per share, and IOCL shares were up 2.8 per cent at ₹138.15 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was up 0.99 per cent at 74,567.09.

Meanwhile, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ( ONGC ) and Oil India fell 1.07 per cent and 1.77 per cent, respectively.

How does fall in crude oil prices affect OMCs and upstream companies?

Crude oil is the primary raw material for OMCs, which are involved in the distribution and sale of petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and heating oil. Thus, a fall in crude oil prices decreases the input cost of OMCs.

On the other hand, upstream companies sell crude oil at prices linked to international benchmarks like Brent crude. When crude prices fall, the realisation per barrel for these companies drops directly, reducing their revenue and profitability — even if production volumes remain unchanged.

Why did Brent crude oil fall below $90 per barrel?

Oil prices fell on Friday after US President Donald Trump cancelled plans to strike Iran, reducing fears of an escalation of hostilities following tit-for-tat attacks earlier in the week.

Trump, who had threatened to hit Iran "very hard", called off planned strikes on Thursday, saying discussions ​with Iran had progressed and a peace deal that would reopen the Strait of ??Hormuz to shipping could be signed as soon as this weekend. Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported that ​Tehran had not approved the text of any agreement.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 700, Nifty around 23,350; OMC stocks gain up to 3%; Brent below $89 Brent futures fell 2 per cent to $88.55 a barrel.

Royalty reduction rolled back on upstream companies

In other developments, the government has notified the reversal of earlier royalty relief on upstream oil production from nominated onshore fields.

According to a government notification released on June 4, royalty rates on oil for nomination onshore fields have been revised back to 20 per cent — a cum rate of 16.67 per cent — from 12.5 per cent, or a cum rate of 11.1 per cent, reversing the relief provided in an earlier notification dated May 8. Royalty rates on gas remain unchanged.

ALSO READ: India vs market peers: Are Indian government bonds still attractive? Nomura expects Oil India to be the most impacted, since all of its oil production comes from onshore fields, against only approximately 33 per cent for ONGC. The brokerage estimates a profit before tax (PBT) impact of approximately 2.5-3 per cent for ONGC, against a much sharper approximately 8-9 per cent for Oil India.

Nomura noted that the government's move to reverse the royalty relief reflects an effort to protect its revenue, which has already been impacted by excise duty cuts on liquid fuel sales. The brokerage noted that royalty rates on deepwater and ultra-deepwater fields have been left unchanged at attractive levels, reflecting the government's intent to continue promoting private investment in those segments.

Nomura values ONGC using a sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) methodology — valuing its standalone exploration and production business at 6.5x March 2028 P/E and its stake in listed investments at a 30 per cent discount to current market price, arriving at a target price of ₹295.