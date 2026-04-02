OMC shares: HPCL, BPCL, IOC slide up to 5% as crude jumps above $100/bbl

OMC stocks price movement today

Shares of state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) were under pressure falling up to 5 per cent after Crude oil jumped more than 5 per cent on Trump remarks of extremely hard attacks in the coming weeks if talks fail.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HCPL) slipped 5 per cent to ₹318.10 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade. The stock now quotes close to its 52-week low of ₹316.20 touched on March 23, 2026.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) fell 5 per cent to ₹266.55 in intra-day trade. It had hit a 52-week low of ₹262.95 on April 7, 2025. Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) declined 4 per cent to ₹130.30. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 2 per cent at 71,669 at 10:42 AM.

In the past one month, the stock price of BPCL (down 28 per cent), IOC (down 27 per cent) and HPCL (down 25 per cent) tanked around 28 per cent as against a 11 per cent decline in the benchmark index.

Why BPCL, HPCL, IOC plunged up to 28% in 1 month?

WTI crude oil futures rose more than 5 per cent on Thursday, reclaiming levels above $100/bbl and halting a two-day decline, as markets digested remarks from the US President Trump on the Iran conflict.

ALSO READ: Oil jumps over 4% as US to continue strikes on Iran; Brent crude at $106 Trump said the US is on track to achieve its military objectives within the next two to three weeks, warning that the campaign will target Iran “extremely hard” and restore it “to the stone ages.” While his comments suggested a potential escalation of military operations, he also indicated that diplomatic discussions are ongoing. The conflicting statements raised concerns over the uncertainty of a swift resolution and fears of further damage to energy infrastructure, said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities.

Meanwhile, the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict has escalated beyond a regional dispute due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This development has triggered a sharp correction in Indian equities, as a significant portion of India’s oil and gas imports transit through Hormuz.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex sinks 1,490 pts; Nifty near 22,200; SMIDs fall; realty, PSU bank drag According to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, while the excise duty cut of ₹ 10/ltr on MS (Motor Spirit/Petrol) and HSD (High-Speed Diesel) should lower under-recovery for OMCs, current under recoveries on MS/HSD (pre-excise adjustment) remain highly volatile at ₹ 20-30/ltr. As such, even after these measures, OMCs continue to incur significant losses on auto-fuel retail sales. In addition, the brokerage firm estimates a further ₹4/ltr benefit for HPCL/BPCL/IOCL due to the export tax on high-sulfur diesel (HSD), which lowers the refinery transfer price (net benefit will accrue only on external volumes). Lastly, analysts see scope for a retail price increase of ₹2-4/ltr if a low-to-moderate intensity conflict continues to simmer over the coming months.