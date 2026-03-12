Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 10:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / OMC stocks: HPCL, BPCL, IOCL crack up to 19% so far in March; here's why

OMC stocks: HPCL, BPCL, IOCL crack up to 19% so far in March; here's why

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) were down by 4 per cent each on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade.

India equity markets, Sensex fall, Nifty decline, US Israel Iran strike, Khamenei death, crude oil price surge, Strait of Hormuz disruption, domestic inflation India, RBI policy impact, safe-haven assets, gold and oil market, FPI outflows India, geop

OMCs shares fall another 4% on Thursday on rising crude oil prices. (Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty)

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 10:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) shares today

 
Shares of state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) continued to remain under pressure, falling another 4 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade due to rising crude oil prices.
 
Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) (₹313.80), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) (₹367.50) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) (₹154.10) were down by 4 per cent each in intra-day trade. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1 per cent at 76,051.80 at 09:33 AM.
 
Meanwhile, thus far in March, the stock price of BPCL has slipped 19 per cent, while IOCL and HPCL were down 18 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively. In comparison, the benchmark index was down 6.5 per cent.
 
 

Crude oil rises for the second session, up 9%

 
WTI crude futures jumped toward $95/bbl, rising for a second straight session as persistent concerns over the Iran war overshadowed a coordinated release of oil reserves by major economies. 
 
In the latest developments, Iraq halted operations at its oil terminals after two oil tankers were targeted in Iraqi waters, underscoring heightened supply risks in West Asia. Iran also told intermediaries that the US must guarantee that neither it nor Israel will strike the country in the future for a ceasefire to be considered, which Washington is unlikely to accept. 

Additionally, the crucial Strait of Hormuz also remains effectively shut, with several commercial vessels reportedly struck off the coast of Iran. That has prompted major Middle Eastern producers to significantly curb output, tightening global supply further. Meanwhile, the IEA approved it’s largest-ever release of emergency oil reserves, with member states set to release 400 million barrels, said IndusInd Securities.
 

Choice Broking view on Crude

 
Despite a physical disruption of 7–11 mb/d, the surge in Brent suggests the market is pricing a much larger effective deficit of ~20 mb/d, reflecting precautionary demand and panic-driven hoarding to gather pace over the coming days.
 
Provided Hormuz maintains status-quo into 4th week without negotiations between US-Israel and Iran in place, the market may enter the scarcity-premium phase as floating inventories diminish and marginal storage tightens. In such a scenario, price moves tend to accelerate sharply, potentially pushing Brent towards ~$130/b by the end of next week, according to Choice Broking Institutional Equities.
 
If US-Israel intervention leads to renewed negotiations and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, Brent prices could retreat towards ~$80/b over the coming weeks. This would largely reflect the unwinding of the precautionary demand premium, although a residual geopolitical risk premium may persist.
 
For Indian equities, the surge in diesel cracks is supportive for pure-play refiners. Data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell shows international Diesel (FOB) prices rising 65 per cent month to date (MTD) in March to $142.34/b, versus $86.03/b in February. As opposed to this, Brent has increased 25 per cent. This divergence implies stronger refining margin for pure-play refiners relative to integrated OMCs. Meanwhile, at the current price level, the marketing margin turns negative for OMCs, according to analysts.  ===========================================  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised. 
 

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

