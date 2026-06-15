Shares of oil marketing companies jumped nearly 4 per cent in trade on Monday after a sharp decline in crude oil prices after the US and Iran finalised a deal to end their 107-day war.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dropped 4.55 per cent to USD 83.36 per barrel.

Among individuals, HPCL was the top gainer as its shares traded 3.6 per cent higher at ₹403.15 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as of 10 AM. Indian Oil shares were up 3 per cent at ₹145.29, while BPCL shares gained 2.6 per cent to trade at ₹310.35.

Notably, a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz would provide significant relief for India by easing concerns over oil supplies, lowering freight costs and reducing pressure on inflation.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE The narrow waterway between Iran and Oman handles roughly a fifth of global oil consumption and serves as the primary export route for major Gulf producers, including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar - all key energy suppliers to India.

India is one of the world's largest crude importers. The Southeast Asia country imports more than 85% of its crude oil requirement.

Gaurav Sharma, head of research, Globe Capital, said that the reopening of Strait of Hormuz and reduction in tensions will help stabilise energy markets and improve the outlook for energy-importing nations, including India. Sharma said that he expects OMCs to perform well now, as "we appear to be very close to a final settlement in the Iran-US conflict".

"As the situation stabilises and crude prices continue to soften, logistical challenges are likely to ease. This will have a positive impact on Indian oil marketing companies, which have been bearing the brunt of the uncertainty and prolonged volatility. We could see substantial short covering in OMC stocks in the coming sessions. If the situation settles quickly, the rally in OMCs could gather further momentum," he said.

"Among the key beneficiaries, all three major OMCs -- IOC, BPCL, and HPCL look well-positioned to gain from here," Sharma added.

READ | Ashok Leyland, TaMo, Maruti soar up to 9%; what's driving auto stocks? Global oil prices had risen to as high as USD 119 per barrel at the peak of war-related disruption, from USD 70-72 a barrel in February. This increased the cost of producing petrol and diesel, but the government held on to the retail rate revision till mid-May. The government on March 27 slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre. A few days later, petrol and diesel prices were raised by about ₹7.50 per litre each.

Notwithstanding the price increase, state-owned oil companies continue to lose about ₹650 crore per day as retail rates lag cost, according to a PTI report.

Pre-war, India imported more than 88 per cent of its crude oil requirements, with half of it being sourced from Gulf producers whose exports transit through Hormuz. It was 60 per cent import dependent to meet LPG needs, 90 per cent of which came through the strait.

The country depended on imports to meet half of its natural gas needs, of which 65 per cent came from countries like Qatar and the UAE.