OMC stocks rally on softer crude; HPCL, IOC, BPCL shares gain up to 5%

IOC, HPCL, BPCL share price target: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) shares today jumped in trade as crude oil prices eased after the US and allies stepped up efforts to boost supply and unchoke the Strait of Hormuz. The Nifty Oil & Gas index, which measures the performance of 15 stocks belonging to the oil, gas and petroleum industry, surged nearly 2 per cent in early morning deals. Individually, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HCPL) shares were the major gainer as they surged 5 per cent to trade at ₹341, followed by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), up 3.11 per cent to ₹147.15 and 2.2 per cent at ₹292.50. Notably, OMCs' shares have remained volatile over the past two weeks as crude oil prices have surged more than 40 per cent amid the ongoing West Asia conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran. Iran has attacked several energy facilities across West Asia and choked the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint through which about 20 per cent of global oil trade passes. On Friday, oil prices fell as leading European nations and Japan offered to join efforts to secure safe passage for ​ships through the Strait of Hormuz and the US outlined moves ‌to boost oil supply, according to a Reuters report. Brent futures fell $1.24, or 1.1 per cent, to $107.41 a barrel as of ??0148 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.24, or 1.3 per cent, to $94.90. Separately, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Washington may soon remove sanctions from Iranian oil stranded on tankers. Besides, he said that a ​further release of crude from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve was ​also possible. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) shares today jumped in trade as crude oil prices eased after the US and allies stepped up efforts to boost supply and unchoke the Strait of Hormuz.The Nifty Oil & Gas index, which measures the performance of 15 stocks belonging to the oil, gas and petroleum industry, surged nearly 2 per cent in early morning deals.Individually, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HCPL) shares were the major gainer as they surged 5 per cent to trade at ₹341, followed by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), up 3.11 per cent to ₹147.15 and 2.2 per cent at ₹292.50.Notably, OMCs' shares have remained volatile over the past two weeks as crude oil prices have surged more than 40 per cent amid the ongoing West Asia conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran. Iran has attacked several energy facilities across West Asia and choked the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint through which about 20 per cent of global oil trade passes.On Friday, oil prices fell as leading European nations and Japan offered to join efforts to secure safe passage for ​ships through the Strait of Hormuz and the US outlined moves ‌to boost oil supply, according to a Reuters report.Brent futures fell $1.24, or 1.1 per cent, to $107.41 a barrel as of ??0148 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.24, or 1.3 per cent, to $94.90.

Notably, India remains heavily dependent on crude oil imports, with over 85 per cent of its requirement sourced from overseas markets. The country's imports reached 206.3 million metric tonnes (MMT) in 10MFY26, slightly higher than the previous year, according to a report by YES Securities. India sources around 40 per cent of its crude from the Middle East, which makes it sensitive to such geopolitical tensions. Meanwhile, a recent HDFC Securities report said that OMCs like HPCL, IOC and BPCL may see pressure on margins as retail fuel prices remain unchanged despite rising crude prices. The report noted that for every ₹1 per litre decline in marketing margins, earnings per share could fall significantly. However, inventory gains in the current quarter may provide some near-term cushion. Despite near-term challenges, the brokerage has maintained 'Buy' on all the three OMCs -- HPCL, IOC and BPCL for targets of ₹579, ₹190 and ₹455, respectively.

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