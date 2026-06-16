OMCs, CGDs set to gain as oil, gas prices ease and supplies improve

Oil and gas prices have dropped sharply. India’s auto sector saw a rebound. Some investors are pointing to reconstruction opportunities in West Asia as damaged infrastructure is repaired. This may benefit players such as Larsen & Toubro. The fertiliser industry will also gain.

Realistically, damage to crude and gas infrastructure implies it may take a while for full supply to resume. Actual reopening of the SoH may be several weeks away. OPEC+ has raised production quotas and this may result in a supply overhang in the medium term, leading to lower crude prices.

Crude and gas prices may therefore stay elevated for an extended period but, in the medium term, there could be a supply overhang that pulls prices down. Indian midstream and downstream energy players are likely to be the biggest beneficiaries of the peace initiative. The oil marketing companies (OMCs), city gas distributors (CGDs), GAIL and Petronet will be gainers.

Upstream producers, namely ONGC and Oil India (OIL), could see earnings shaved to some extent as the upside from crude prices reduces. The windfall tax on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) exports may be reviewed, though special economic zones (SEZs) are exempt. Pressure on the rupee may ease to some degree, though the trade balance and current account will see wider deficits in H1FY27.

OMCs have seen decent integrated margins since May due to excise cuts and several retail price hikes. Lower prices will further boost integrated margins. While Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) is most exposed to the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) due to higher retail volumes, the three major OMCs could see integrated margins of $12-14 per barrel.

The Government of India (GoI) is likely to review energy-sector policy. It may remove SAED on exports and roll back excise duty cuts, thereby increasing excise rates. It may allow OMCs to retain current retail prices of diesel, petrol and ATF for a while even if crude prices decline. It may also scrap or relax gas pooling.

Gross refining margins (GRMs) may fall from current extraordinary levels as refining recommences in the Middle East. One key factor is that liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) under-recoveries, estimated at over Rs 600 per cylinder in June for OMCs, will reduce. Logistics and transport costs will also decline as the SoH reopens.

Actual liquefied natural gas (LNG) dispatches to India from Qatar may begin within the next six weeks. Petronet LNG will see volume recovery as Qatar restarts operations. Petronet may also look to sign long-term LNG contracts for the new 5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) capacity that came on stream at the end of March. In the long term, the US and Qatar will add a massive 100 mtpa of LNG export capacity over the next four to five years, representing more than a 20 per cent addition to current global capacity of about 500 mtpa.

Petronet had more than 100 per cent utilisation of annualised regasification capacity at the Dahej terminal during January-February, before the SoH closure. Dahej import volumes recovered from lows of 53 per cent utilisation in March to above 70 per cent currently. Lower LNG prices may lead to greater demand.

CGDs will be major beneficiaries of lower gas prices. As and when gas pooling is repealed, Mahanagar Gas (MGL) will benefit the most with its 1.5 million metric standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) of contracted Henry Hub-linked volume, which is the cheapest imported gas. Margins of CGDs are highly sensitive. A 5 per cent reduction in input gas costs could yield a 30 per cent increase in operating profit margins.

OMC refining cracks may compress as West Asian capacity of 3 million barrels per day (mbpd) recommences operations. But OMC stocks could still see significant rallies since they are still priced well below pre-war levels and will probably maintain their current retail prices.

Integrated auto-fuel profitability is currently estimated at an aggregate Rs 500-700 crore per day after hitting losses of Rs 1,000 crore per day in April. Assuming Brent crude dips to around $75 per barrel as the SoH normalises, OMCs would earn more than Rs 5 per litre (blended prices) even if excise cuts are reversed.