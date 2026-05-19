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Home / Markets / News / OMCs gain after fuel price hike; Nifty Oil & Gas index rises up to 0.6%

OMCs gain after fuel price hike; Nifty Oil & Gas index rises up to 0.6%

Petrol and diesel prices were raised by around 90 paise per litre on Tuesday, marking the second fuel price hike in less than a week

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| Image: Bloomberg

SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

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Shares of oil and gas sector companies were in high demand on Tuesday, May 19, with the Nifty Oil & Gas index advancing 0.64 per cent following the hike in petrol and diesel prices in the country.
 
At 09:28 AM, the Nifty Oil & Gas index was up 0.45 per cent at 11,212.55 levels, led by Indraprastha Gas, which was trading over 2.10 per cent higher.
 
Among other gainers, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Adani Total Gas, and Chennai Petroleum Corporation were trading over 1 per cent higher each.
 
Reliance Industries, Aegis Logistics, Petronet LNG, and Castrol India were also trading higher by up to 0.88 per cent. In contrast, Mahanagar Gas, Aegis Vopak Terminals, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), and GAIL (India) were trading lower, with losses extending up to 0.80 per cent.
 

Petrol, diesel prices hiked again

Petrol and diesel prices were raised by around 90 paise per litre on Tuesday, marking the second fuel price hike in less than a week after state-run retailers ended a nearly four-year freeze on revisions. Following the latest increase, petrol prices in New Delhi rose to ₹98.64 per litre from ₹97.77, while diesel prices climbed to ₹91.58 per litre from ₹90.67, according to industry sources.

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The latest revision comes after state-owned fuel retailers increased petrol and diesel prices by ₹3 per litre on Friday — the first hike in more than four years. The move followed a sharp surge in global crude oil prices amid escalating tensions involving Iran, prompting oil companies to pass on a part of the losses incurred during months of price stability maintained through key state elections.
 
Global crude oil prices have rallied more than 50 per cent since February 28 following US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s subsequent retaliation, raising concerns over potential disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global oil shipments.
 
Meanwhile, compressed natural gas (CNG) prices have also seen back-to-back increases. On May 15, CNG prices were raised by ₹2 per kg in major cities, including Delhi and Mumbai, followed by another ₹1 per kg hike on May 17.    Following the ₹3 hike in petrol and diesel prices on May 16, the losses being incurred by oil marketing companies (OMCs) from liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petrol and diesel combined have come down by ₹250 crore a day to ₹750 crore at present, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary at the Union Petroleum Ministry, told reporters on Monday during the bi-weekly inter-ministerial briefing on the situation in West Asia.

Global oil prices ease on hopes of renewed Iran talks

Global oil prices eased on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump said he was holding off on a planned military strike on Iran, citing the possibility of “serious negotiations” between the two sides.
 
In a social media post on Monday, Trump said the strike scheduled for Tuesday had been paused as diplomatic efforts were underway. The statement came after he warned that time was running out for Iran to reach a deal, failing which hostilities could resume following a fragile ceasefire.
 
Following the development, Brent crude declined nearly 2 per cent to around $109 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 1.44 per cent to $102.88 per barrel.
 
Meanwhile, the US Treasury said it would extend a sanctions waiver permitting purchases of Russian seaborne oil for another 30 days to support “energy-vulnerable” countries facing disruptions in Gulf oil supplies, according to Reuters.

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

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