OMCs, IndiGo, paint and tyre stocks rally up to 7% as crude cools below $95

Crude-sensitive stocks rose after oil prices softened near $90 per barrel from their recent high, boosting investor sentiment.

At the last check, Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading $4 above the $90 per barrel mark. It was down 0.62 per cent at $94.03, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 1.15 per cent to $87.11.

On Dalal Street, shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) gained nearly 7 per cent, with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) leading the gains. The stock was up 6.8 per cent at ₹391 around 11:12 AM.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) shares gained 5.9 per cent to ₹322, while Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) fell 3.5 per cent to ₹147.

Other crude-sensitive stocks were also trading higher. Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, gained nearly 7 per cent to ₹5,489. Notably, the aviation sector is highly sensitive to oil prices because Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) accounts for more than 40 per cent of an airline's operating costs.

In a recent note, Jefferies said that Indian airlines are highly sensitive to crude oil prices and forex movements. ATF accounts for 35-45 per cent of an Indian carrier’s CASK, making lower crude prices a meaningful tailwind for costs. At the same time, any dollar-rupee moderation could provide further relief for dollar-denominated expenses, including aircraft leases, maintenance & other operating costs.

At the last check, among paint and tyre stocks, Asian Paints was up over 4 per cent ₹2,513, Kansai Nerolac Paints also rose 3.7 per cent to ₹202, CEAT was up 2.97 per cent at ₹3,516, and Apollo Tyres gained nearly 5 per cent in Thursday’s trading session.

Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market said that OMCs are witnessing a sharp surge in prices amid cooling crude oil prices and are heading towards their respective price resistances. BPCL has immediate resistance in the ₹325–330 spot range, HPCL around ₹400, and IOC around ₹148 levels. A decisive break above these resistances could lead to further upside in the near term.

He added, “cooling crude oil prices are a big relief for the Indian OMCs”

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