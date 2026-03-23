Monday, March 23, 2026 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Oil turmoil: OMCs raise industrial diesel rate; ATF hike likely from April

Oil turmoil: OMCs raise industrial diesel rate; ATF hike likely from April

According to a Nomura note dated March 22, industrial diesel prices were increased to ₹109.59 per litre from ₹87.57 per litre on March 20, marking a jump of about 25 per cent

Oil refineries, OMCs, oil marketing companies

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 9:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have raised industrial diesel prices by ₹22 per litre, even as retail diesel prices remain unchanged, in a move that could offer some relief to marketing margins amid elevated crude prices. 
According to a Nomura note dated March 22, industrial diesel prices were increased to ₹109.59 per litre from ₹87.57 per litre on March 20, marking a jump of about 25 per cent. However, the retail diesel price in Delhi continued to stay flat at ₹87.57 per litre. 
Industrial diesel accounts for around 13 per cent of total diesel sold in India, based on Nomura’s estimates and discussions with company managements. Key users include Indian Railways, state transport undertakings, mining firms, infrastructure and construction companies, manufacturing units, captive power plants and telecom towers. 
 
Since the West Asia war started on February 27, 2026, Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) fell 22.8 per cent, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) slipped 25 per cent and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) plunged 24 per cent, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

OMCs may still be under-recovering on industrial diesel

Despite the steep hike, Nomura said OMCs are likely to continue losing money on diesel sales to industrial users because the total cost to the marketing segment remains significantly higher. 

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 23, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex sinks 1,330 points, Nifty tests 22,700; ₹7.3 trillion market-cap gone

Stocks to Watch today, Mar 23: HDFC Bank, Ola Electric, Tata Steel, Vedanta

Stocks to Watch today, Mar 23: HDFC Bank, Ola Electric, Tata Steel, Vedanta

Hotel room

West Asia conflict likely to dent Q4 earnings of listed hotel majorspremium

Indigo

Govt to lift airfare cap from March 23 imposed after IndiGo disruptions

The prices of diesel and normal petrol, however, remain unchanged | Image: BS Web Team

Premium petrol prices hiked by ₹2; normal petrol, diesel price unchanged

The brokerage estimated that the effective diesel cost for OMCs’ marketing segment is currently above ₹140 per litre, after factoring in refinery transfer price, excise duty, value-added tax and dealer margins. 
Even so, the rise in bulk diesel prices is expected to improve blended marketing margins by around ₹2 per litre, offering partial support to earnings.

Ebitda impact on OMCs

Nomura estimates the move could have an Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) impact of around ₹12,200 crore for IOCL, ₹7,600 crore for BPCL and ₹6,700 for HPCL. 
This translates into roughly 20–22 per cent impact on the companies’ pre-war annual Ebitda run rate, though the brokerage noted that the benefit is not especially material in the current high crude price environment.  READ | Antique reaffirms 'Buy' on Kirloskar Pneumatic, sees 25% upside; here's why

Premium petrol price also raised

OMCs have also increased the price of 95-octane premium petrol by ₹2 per litre to ₹101.89 per litre in Delhi, with similar revisions elsewhere in the country. 
Nomura said the move is unlikely to materially affect OMC earnings, as premium petrol caters to only a small, low-single-digit share of the market. The estimated impact on financials is less than 1 per cent at the Ebitda level.

Jet fuel prices may rise sharply from April 1

Nomura also flagged the possibility of a sharp increase in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices from April 1, given the spike in international jet fuel prices. 
ATF prices in Delhi are currently at ₹96,638 per kilolitre for March, but at prevailing international prices and local tax rates, Nomura estimates the breakeven level is closer to ₹160,000 per kilolitre. 
It said discussions are underway among OMCs, the government and airlines, and a partial pass-through of higher costs may be considered to avoid a significant burden on end consumers. 
Since February 27, 2026, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) shares fell 16 per cent, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.  Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

More From This Section

Dividend stocks, bonus issue

Dividend, bonus issue: PFC, 4 others to remain in focus; do you own any?

Stocks to buy today

Stocks to buy today: Analyst suggests Centum Electronics, GPIL, Granules

Asian markets

Asian shares slide, US yields hit highs as war escalates in West Asia

Stocks to buy today

Bharti Airtel, Aurobindo Pharma are top stock picks for today; here's why

Foreign portfolio investors, FPIs

FPI flows into FAR turn negative amid global risks, crude oil surge

Topics : OMCs HPCL BPCL IOCL IndiGo Industry Report BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayOTT Releases This WeekTMC Manifesto 2026UCL 2026 Quarter FinalRedmi 15A LaunchPolitical AdsPersonal Finance