OMCs rally post fuel price hike; Nifty Oil & Gas up 1.6%, HPCL, BPCL lead

Shares of oil and gas companies were in demand in Monday’s trade, May 25, with the Nifty Oil & Gas index rising 1.66 per cent to 11,561 after petrol and diesel prices were hiked again in the country, even as crude oil prices declined on hopes of a potential US-Iran agreement.

Among others, GAIL (India) was up 3 per cent, while Indraprastha Gas, Petronet LNG, and Aegis Vopak Terminals gained over 2 per cent each. Mahanagar Gas, Aegis Logistics, Adani Total Gas, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Reliance Industries, and Castrol India were trading higher by up to 1.8 per cent.

In contrast, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India were trading lower by 1.21 per cent and 2.31 per cent, respectively.

The sharp rebound in oil and gas stocks, particularly the OMCs, Sourav Choudhary, MD, Raghunath Capital, said, reflects the market’s relief that the government is unlikely to allow sustained under-recoveries for fuel retailers. Earlier, the Street was pricing in a steep ₹15–20 per litre hike in domestic fuel prices amid surging crude, but the government instead opted for a calibrated increase of around ₹3 per litre, followed by two smaller hikes over the past 10 days.

"This gradual pricing action signals a clear intent to protect OMC balance sheets from prolonged losses, which were estimated at nearly ₹1,000 crore per day at one stage, and that reassurance is now being positively reflected in stock price," said Choudhary.

Petrol, diesel prices hiked again

Petrol and diesel prices were raised by ₹2.61-2.71 per litre on Monday, marking the fourth increase in less than two weeks as state-owned fuel retailers continued to pass on rising international oil prices to consumers.

With the latest revision, cumulative increases in petrol and diesel prices have nearly touched ₹7.5 per litre since fuel price revisions resumed on May 15 after a prolonged freeze, raising concerns over inflationary pressures and higher transportation costs across the economy.

According to industry sources, petrol prices were increased by ₹2.61 per litre and diesel by ₹2.71 per litre.

In Delhi, petrol prices were raised to ₹102.12 per litre from ₹99.51 earlier, while diesel prices increased to ₹95.20 per litre from ₹92.49.

The back-to-back hikes follow a prolonged freeze in retail fuel prices and come amid elevated global crude oil prices, tightening refining margins, and a weaker rupee, which have significantly increased import costs.

Crude oil prices ease on hopes of potential US-Iran agreement

Oil prices fell about 6 per cent on Monday, hitting two-week lows, as optimism increased that the United States and Iran are edging closer to a potential peace agreement. However, the two sides remain divided over major sticking points, including issues related to control and blockades in the Strait of Hormuz.

At last check, Brent crude was down 4 per cent at $99 per barrel, while WTI crude declined 4.5 per cent to $92.5 per barrel.

US President Donald Trump, in a Truth Social post, said negotiations with Iran were “proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner”, adding that he had instructed his representatives “not to rush into a deal as time is on [their] side.”