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Home / Markets / News / OMCs under pressure as crude tops $126; Nifty Oil & Gas index slips 1.6%

OMCs under pressure as crude tops $126; Nifty Oil & Gas index slips 1.6%

Market analysts attributed the sharp spike in crude oil prices to supply disruptions amid concerns that output from key West Asia producing regions may remain constrained for longer

Oil prices, omc stocks

Nifty Oil & Gas index down 1.6%

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 11:09 AM IST

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Shares of oil and gas companies came under pressure on Thursday (April 30) as the Nifty Oil & Gas index declined 1.65 per cent, tracking a sharp surge in global crude oil prices, with futures crossing the $126 per barrel mark. The soaring oil prices also weighed on broader market sentiment, with the benchmark Nifty 50 index falling 1.55 per cent to the 23,800 mark during intraday trade. 
The markets, Gaurav Sharma, head of equity commodity at Globe Capital, said, are tumbling due to elevated crude oil prices. At the last check, Brent crude futures were quoted at $125.20 per barrel, up 6.07 per cent, while WTI crude stood at $109.53 per barrel, higher by 2.48 per cent.
 
  “For the past three days, we have been seeing a consistent and steady rise in crude oil prices, which is negative for the overall Indian industry. As far as oil marketing companies are concerned, they will also not remain unaffected. It is negative for them as well,” said Sharma.  Meanwhile, the Nifty Oil & Gas index was down 1.50 per cent at 11,592 levels at 10:19 AM on Thursday, with Adani Total Gas being the top laggard, trading lower by over 4 per cent.
 
Among others, Reliance Industries, the country’s largest company by market capitalisation, was down 1.94 per cent. Mahanagar Gas, GAIL (India), HPCL, BPCL and Aegis Logistics were trading lower by over 2 per cent each. Petronet LNG, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation, Oil India, Castrol India, Indraprastha Gas, Gujarat State Petronet and ONGC were trading lower in the range of 0.30–1.89 per cent. 

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Oil India, Chennai Petroleum top picks

Despite the near-term pressure, Sharma remains selectively optimistic and sees limited opportunities in the refining space, naming Oil India and Chennai Petroleum as his preferred picks.
 
“What we have offline seen that even the refined rupee (refining space) is also not able to hold ground. We were bullish on stocks like Oil India Limited, and Chennai Petroleum Corporation. These are the two stocks that we are bullish at as far as the refining companies are concerned,” said Sharma.    For Reliance Industries, he suggested waiting for levels close to ₹1,435–₹1,440 before considering entry. “Only then would I look to buy Reliance Industries, with upside targets of ₹1,480 and ₹1,520. Until then, I would prefer to stay away and stick with Oil India, and CPCL,” said Sharma. 

What is fuelling crude oil prices

Market analysts attributed the sharp spike in crude oil prices to supply disruptions amid concerns that output from key West Asia producing regions may remain constrained for longer, as talks to end the US-Israeli war against Iran have reportedly deadlocked.
 
“The rally has been largely driven by ongoing supply disruptions, with the continued blockade and closure of the Strait of Hormuz keeping global supply concerns elevated,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a Sebi-registered online trading and wealth-tech firm.
 
Ponmudi believes near-term market trajectory will largely depend on crude price stability and developments around the Strait of Hormuz. 
 
According to a Reuters report, US President Donald Trump spoke on Wednesday with oil companies on ways to mitigate the impact of a possible months-long US blockade of Iran’s ports, triggering concerns over an extended disruption to oil supplies.
 
Tehran has reportedly blocked all shipping apart from its own from the Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint for global energy supplies from West Asia, since US and Israeli air strikes on Iran began on February 28. The US, meanwhile, has started blocking Iranian ships this month.
 
On the supply side, the Opec+ grouping of Opec countries and allies is expected to agree to a modest increase of around 188,000 barrels per day in oil output quotas on Sunday, according to Reuters sources.
 
Separately, the UAE on Tuesday (April 29) announced its exit from OPEC and OPEC+ amid the ongoing crisis and supply tightness, which has coincided with the sharp rise in crude oil prices.  ============================ 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
 
 

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 10:49 AM IST

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