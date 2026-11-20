US tech selloff: US tech stocks have come under intense selling pressure since early October due to concerns over stretched valuations, heavy capital spending, and uncertainty over future returns.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has declined around 9 per cent between October 1 and November 18, bringing it close to the 10 per cent threshold commonly used to define a market correction.

The recent pessimism should be viewed as part of a normal market cycle rather than the end of the Al growth story, said Abhinav Tiwari, senior research analyst at Bonanza. "Markets often move ahead of actual earnings, and corrections help bring valuations closer to fundamentals. We expect volatility to continue in the near term as investoreassess Al-related spending and profitability," he said.

For long-term investors, the focus should remain on earnings growth reasonable valuations and business fundamentals rather than short-term market sentiment.

The weakness in US technology stocks could also have implications for Indian mutual funds with exposure to these companies. An analysis based on October data shows that 11 Indian mutual fund houses held shares in one or more US-listed mega-cap technology companies with a market capitalisation exceeding $1 trillion, namely: Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, SpaceX, Broadcom, Meta and Tesla.

ALSO READ: AI trade unwinds; India emerges as a diversification opportunity: Brokerage The exposure stood at ₹27,938 crore at the end of last month; however, it varies considerably across fund houses.

PPFAS, Motilal Oswal MF have highest exposure

According to Prime Securities' analysis, PPFAS Mutual Fund has the highest exposure to select US mega-cap stocks, with investments worth around ₹10,292 crore as of October, accounting for approximately 6.38 per cent of its total net assets.

Its holdings are concentrated in three companies — Alphabet, Amazon and Microsoft. Alphabet alone accounts for around 3.11 per cent of the fund house's net assets, followed by Amazon at 1.97 per cent, and Microsoft at 1.29 per cent, the Prime Securities data shows.

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund ranks second, with investments worth approximately ₹7,353 crore across nine selected companies. These holdings account for around 4.42 per cent of its total net assets.

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund ranks third, with investments worth approximately ₹3,489 crore in the selected companies. These account for around 1.48 per cent of its net assets. Its exposure is relatively diversified across the leading US technology companies, including Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon and Broadcom.

Other fund exposure to mega US tech stocks includes Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Axis Mutual Fund, DSP Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, SBI MF and Nippon India MF. Track stock specific holdings here

Nvidia exposure

The stock performance for these companies is mixed. Among these nine names, five have declined 3-30 per cent since September-end, with Nvidia the most impacted, down 30 per cent, especially following the ouster of its CEO, Jensen Huang. Alphabet Inc remains 18 per cent down, and Meta has lost 15 per cent. SpaceX, which listed earlier this year, has lost 4.8 per cent and Microsoft shares are flat with a negative bias.

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund is the most exposed to the Nvidia stock, as it held ₹1,404 crore worth of shares as of October. The other seven funds together own Nvidia shares worth ₹1,042 crore.

Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said that the correction in the AI trade in the US has impacted, and will impact further if the AI trade were to correct sharply, only those mutual funds which have exposure to the US AI stocks.

However, he observed such mutual funds are limited in number. The vast majority of Indian mutual funds are India-focused funds and, therefore, they are unlikely to be impacted, he added. "On the contrary, they have benefited from the weakening AI trade through sectoral rotation of FPIs away from AI stocks to non-AI stocks."

Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.