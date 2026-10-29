OnEMI Technology rises 5% after Q2FY27 profit doubles to ₹125 crore

Shares of OnEMI Technology Solutions , the parent company of Kissht, rose as much as 5 per cent on Thursday after the company announced its second-quarter results.

The stock opened nearly 3 per cent higher at ₹331.05 on the NSE and climbed to an intraday high of ₹337.35. OnEMI Technology Q2 results As of 1:40 PM, the stock pared some gains but continued to trade in positive territory at ₹323. Nearly 3 million shares had changed hands, exchange data showed.

For the September quarter, according to an exchange filing, the company reported a PAT of ₹125.12 crore, up 100 per cent Y-o-Y. The firm had earned a profit of ₹62.4 crore in the same quarter a yea ago.

Its revenue from operations in Q2FY27 grew by 45 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹731.81 crore, compared with ₹505.69 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal year.

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Its GNPA stood at 2.18 per cent at the end of the September quarter, showing a 75 bps Y-o-Y and 7 bps Q-o-Q improvement. NNPA was at 0.34 per cent in the quarter, down 2 bps Q-o-Q.

OnEMI Technology Solutions had made its Dalal Street debut in May this year. At CMP, OnEMI Technology shares are up nearly 90 per cent from the issue price of ₹171. OnEMI Technology stock: Analyst view For FY27, the company expects AUM growth of more than 60 per cent, whie credit cost may decline by more than 15 per cent. It has guided GNPA below 2.25 per cent and expects RoAE of more than 20 per cent.OnEMI Technology Solutions had made its Dalal Street debut in May this year. At CMP, OnEMI Technology shares are up nearly 90 per cent from the issue price of ₹171.

Harish Jujarey AVP Equity Research at Prithvi Finmart, said that after hitting a fresh record high of ₹388, OnEMI Technology Solutions witnessed profit booking, leading to a sharp correction of over 10 per cent. The stock has been trading within a rising channel and it found support near the lower end of the channel around 300 this week, from where it has started recovering.