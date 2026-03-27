Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) share price today

Share price of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) quoted up to 3 per cent higher at ₹277.20 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market owing to a healthy business outlook. Dividend outlook would be healthy, as seen in the 9MFY26 interim dividends.

At 10:22 AM; ONGC share price was quoting 2.4 per cent higher at ₹276.65, as compared to 1.4 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. A combined 12.03 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.\

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Thus far in the calendar year 2026 (CY 2026), ONGC has outperformed the market by soaring 15 per cent, as against 12.8 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The stock price of the state-owned oil exploration & production (E&P) company had hit a 52-week high of ₹293.15 on March 2, 2026.

Why has ONGC outperformed market in CY2026?

ONGC has a dominant market position in the domestic crude oil and natural gas production business with large proven reserves, a globally competitive cost structure, a stable performance of its subsidiaries and its healthy financial position. Despite the heightened volatility in crude and gas prices and evolving geopolitical developments, the profitability of ONGC is likely to remain healthy, going forward, with the capex plans remaining intact, according to the rating agency ICRA.

ONGC’s crude production has been declining in the mature fields in the past; however, both oil and gas volumes are estimated to increase, going forward, with new fields expected to ramp up production.

Growth is expected to be driven by offshore assets. ONGC intends to sustain the current production levels as redevelopment of key western offshore/Mumbai High fields progresses under technical service provider arrangements with BP, which are expected to yield measurable recovery gains over the next 2–3 years, ICRA said.

The Daman Upside shallow water project is scheduled for commissioning during March–April 2026, with a peak of ~5 mmscmd post stabilisation; pricing for eligible volumes will be under the new framework (20 per cent premium for qualifying gas), supporting project viability. In addition, multiple fields under DSF II are expected to begin contributing from April 2027, while the company remains on track to meet MWP commitments across its (Open Acreage Licensing Policy) OALP acreage, with exploration and appraisal progressing as scheduled.

READ | IOC, BPCL, HPCL shares react as govt trims excise duty on petrol, diesel Meanwhile, as an upstream company, ONGC is exposed to geological, technological and execution risks inherent in E&P activities, especially considering the vastly different geographies and geologies that the ONGC Group is exposed to. ONGC remains exposed to commodity price risk as a bulk of the revenues at a standalone level is derived from the sale of crude oil, ICRA said in rating rationale.

Brokerage view on ONGC stock price

Analysts at CLSA predict more upside in ONGC stock from the current levels. The brokerage firm has maintained its 'High Conviction Outperform' rating on ONGC and raised its price target to ₹415 per share.

According to CLSA, ONGC has been the worst-performing E&P stock globally since the onset of the ongoing war, as investors remain concerned about the possibility of a fresh windfall tax.

Even using pre-war spreads, the break-even Brent level for auto-fuels stood at $75-80/bbl, CLSA said, and believes (Brent crude) price may not go below these levels soon. “Even at $90/bbl, we foresee upside for ONGC (stock) from current levels. It could clearly become the favoured stock in the sector,” CLSA said. READ MORE

Meanwhile, ONGC management guided to FY27 crude/gas production (ex BP TSP upside) of 21mmt/21.5bcm. All major units at KG-98/2 are nearing completion, with gas ramp-up from Q1FY27. BP TSP in Mumbai High has shown encouraging results, with oil and gas levels at 7 per cent above expectations. Daman project is also close to monetization, with 4-5mmscmd peak gas in FY27 itself. New well gas (NWG) share is likely to continue increasing sequentially.

Analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services post Q3 earnings, retain FY26E EPS, and raise FY27/28E SA EPS by 10-11 per cent each, building in the higher Brent at USD67/bbl and ₹/USD at ₹90, besides some increase in gas production estimate. ========================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.