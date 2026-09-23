ONGC lags Oil India as mid-cap rally drives stock divergence: Kotak

ONGC has underperformed Oil India (OINL) in recent months, with the stock slipping behind OINL by 15 percentage points since the end of February 2026 and by 14 percentage points since end-June, despite the companies operating under broadly similar fiscal and pricing regimes and having benefited from the rise in global crude and gas prices, a Kotak Securities note said.

The brokerage attributed OINL’s stronger stock performance in part to the broader preference for mid-cap stocks over large-caps, rather than a fundamental difference that fully justifies the widening valuation gap.

It said, “OINL’s sharp outperformance relative to ONGC over the past three months reflects the strong performance of mid-caps over large-caps over this period. We note that mid-cap funds continued to see elevated mobilization in fund flows, while large-caps have seen low mobilisation over this period”

Kotak added that OINL has a better near-term earnings outlook than ONGC, due to higher expected growth in crude oil volumes in FY2027E. However, the strong earnings growth for both is entirely driven by higher oil and gas prices. ONGC has likely better long-term earnings and production outlook versus OINL given its higher reserve/production ratio for both oil and gas

The brokerage noted that the large market-implied valuation premium for OINL seems to suggest that “OINL has more durable earnings/cashflow and/or ONGC is struggling with earnings in the medium term with near-zero terminal value for its reserve base and cash flows by investing indiscriminately in exploration and production. Both views are incorrect, in our view”

Kotak also pointed out that earnings growth for both companies over the forecast period is expected to be driven largely by higher oil and gas prices. Against this backdrop, the brokerage questioned whether OINL’s substantial valuation premium over ONGC can be justified, particularly given ONGC’s larger reserve base and longer-term production potential.

Kotak Securities said that, “It is remarkable that ONGC stock is down 16 per cent since the start of the West Asia war despite crude prices rising 77 per cent over the same period.”

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