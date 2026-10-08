ONGC, NTPC, BDL, BEL, IOC among 13 CPSE stocks to hit 52-week lows on Thurs

Shares of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) were under pressure with the BSE CPSE index hitting a 52-week low, falling 1.3 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day deals on concerns of muted growth.

A total of 13 stocks from the CPSE index hit their respective 52-week lows. The list includes Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), NTPC, Bharat Dynamics (BDL), Bharat Electronics (BEL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Power Grid Corporation, NMDC and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF), Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) and SJVN also hit 52-week lows. These stocks were down up to 3 per cent in intraday deals.

At 10:26 AM, the BSE CPSE index was down 1.2 per cent, as compared to a 0.51 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. In the past month, the CPSE index underperformed the market by falling 7 per cent, against a 4.4 per cent fall in the benchmark index.

The BSE CPSE Index is designed to measure the performance of CPSEs listed on the BSE. CPSEs are companies in which 51 per cent or more of the direct holding belongs to the Central Government of India. The index was launched on September 29, 2014.

For the public sector undertaking (PSUs) defence companies, analysts at ICICI Securities expect the July to September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27) to remain muted (revenue growth range from flat to lower double digit), which is in line with historical trends. However, in a few specific cases, private players could showcase strong execution in Q2 (10–50 per cent revenue YoY growth), a departure from the historical trends.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE The brokerage firm expects most private players to witness higher double-digit revenue growth, partially aided by spillover of order execution from Q1; PSUs to hover in lower double-digits, with margins either steady or contracting due to mix and input cost pressures; and PSUs’ order book (OB) to remain stagnant; possibly marginally better for private players. Large OB additions will likely materialise in H2FY27, analysts said in the sector report.

Meanwhile, Elara Capital in its Q2FY27 preview said the brokerage firm expects oil marketing companies (OMCs) to post a combined loss of ₹5,900 crore in Q2FY27E against a profit of ₹17,900 crore a year ago, as gross marketing margins on diesel and petrol turn to losses of ₹24/litre and ₹2/litre, respectively, from profits of ₹5/litre and ₹9/litre, despite refining margins of $17-38/bbl.

OMC earnings would continue to be suppressed by INR weakening and rising crude oil prices, while the ₹3,000 crore LPG subsidy support by the government since November 2025 during FY25-H1FY26 losses would end from October, until the government announces fresh subsidy support measures for current losses, the brokerage firm said.

Further, analysts at Elara Capital expect mixed earnings performance across its Utilities coverage universe. Regulated utilities, including NTPC, NLC, Power Grid, SJVN and NHPC, may report stable earnings, supported by assured returns on their regulated equity base.

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