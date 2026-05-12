ONGC, Oil India rally up to 7%; what's driving state-owned upstream stocks?

ONGC, Oil India share price today

Shares of state-owned upstream companies Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India rallied up to 7 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market.

Oil India soared 7 per cent to ₹490.85 and ONGC surged 5 per cent to ₹295.45 on the BSE in intra-day deals. At 09:54 AM; ONGC and Oil India were trading up 5 per cent each. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.85 per cent at 75,367.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Thus far in the calendar year 2026, ONGC (up 24 per cent) and Oil India (up 15 per cent) have outperformed the market by surging up to 24 per cent, as against 11 per cent decline in the benchmark index.

What's driving ONGC, Oil India shares?

A sharp surge in stock prices of ONGC and Oil India was triggered after the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday announced rationalisation of royalty for India's upstream sector.

According to reports, the Centre has reduced royalty rates on the production of crude oil and natural gas from several categories of fields, including deepwater and ultra-deepwater blocks, in a move aimed at boosting domestic exploration and production.

In a post on X, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said in a big boost for the country’s Upstream Sector, rationalization of royalty under the ORD Act marks a new era for our Oil & Gas regimes by eliminating inconsistencies and driving growth in the upstream sector. This landmark decision will be a major step toward regulatory clarity.

Following the historic 2025 amendments to the ORD Act & PNG Rules, the Government has rationalized royalty rates & methodologies for Crude Oil, Natural Gas, and Casing Head Condensate. The revised Schedule removes long-standing inconsistencies across regimes to ensure a stable, predictable, and investor-aligned framework for India’s upstream sector.

This decision is a culmination of a decade-long effort to modernize our regulatory landscape by replacing complexity with consistency to fuel India's energy future, said Hardeep Singh Puri.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Royalty is a levy imposed under The Petroleum and Natural Gas Rules, 1959 payable to the respective State of Central Government granting the lease (Central Government in case of offshore) on crude oil and natural gas.

CLSA upbeat on ONGC, sets target at ₹405

In a surprise move, the government cut the royalty charged on the production of crude oil & gas which could add fair value of 7 per cent to 9 per cent in ONGC & 9 per cent to 11 per cent for Oil India, according to analysts at CLSA. Importantly, this action should remove fear of an increase in upstream taxation through a 2022-like windfall tax which has made ONGC & Oil India some of the worst performing global upstream stocks. At $80/bbl the brokerage firm sees an over 50 per cent total return on ONGC as it is pricing in $65/bbl Brent. CLSA set a target price of ₹405 for ONGC.

ICICI Securities, ICRA view on ONGC

ONGC’s standalone production of oil & gas (including JV share) has steadily declined over the past five years. In FY26-YTD, analysts at ICICI Securities said they have seen the decline being arrested to a large extent. With the start of production from the KG basin, and along with new assets (Western offshore, Daman offshore etc.), the brokerage firm believe, this anomaly shall get redressed in the next couple of years. We are, therefore, optimistic on production prospects, and factor in a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5 per cent in oil & gas output (standalone) over FY26–28E.

Also, ONGC recently signed BP Plc, UK as a technical service provider for its Western offshore assets. BP has committed up to 60 per cent incremental production over base levels of ~40mmscmd of gas and ~0.25mb/d of oil over the 10-year contract period.

Achievement of even a part of the stated target could meaningfully transform ONGC’s production profile over the next 5–7 years. The current quarter has already started to see some benefits, with management stating that the normal decline rate of 6–7 per cent from the Mumbai High (MH) fields already arrested to a large extent, with a positive reversal of output likely over the next few quarters, ICICI Securities said in the Q3 result update. The brokerage firm retained a ‘Buy’ rating on ONGC with a target price of ₹332 per share.

Crude production has been declining in the mature fields in the past; however, both oil and gas volumes are estimated to increase, going forward, with new fields expected to ramp up production. Growth is expected to be driven by offshore assets. ONGC intends to sustain the current production levels as redevelopment of key western offshore/Mumbai High fields progresses under technical service provider arrangements with BP, which are expected to yield measurable recovery gains over the next 2–3 years, ICRA said.

“The Daman Upside shallow water project is scheduled for commissioning during March–April 2026, with a peak of ~5 mmscmd post stabilisation; pricing for eligible volumes will be under the new framework (20 per cent premium for qualifying gas), supporting project viability. In addition, multiple fields under DSF II are expected to begin contributing from April 2027, while the company remains on track to meet MWP commitments across its OALP acreage, with exploration and appraisal progressing as scheduled,” the rating agency said in its March 2026 rationale. ======================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.