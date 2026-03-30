ONGC, Oil India up 2% in weak market; stocks rally up to 11% in 2 weeks

ONGC, Oil India share price today

Shares of state-owned upstream companies Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) (₹287.90) and Oil India (₹492.35) gained 2 per cent each on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. The BSE Sensex was down 1.2 per cent at 10:12 AM.

Share price of ONGC now trades closer to its 52-week high of ₹293.15 touched on March 2, 2026. Oil India had hit a 52-week high of ₹524.15 on February 4, 2026.

ONGC - Monetisation of DUDP Project

ONGC informed that the Daman Upside Development Project (DUDP), in the western offshore, located about 180 kms north west of Mumbai and about 80 Kms south of Pipavav, Gujarat, with Capex of about $1 billion has achieved a significant milestone on March 29, 2026 by monetisation through flowing gas from Platform B-12-24P. This platform has been successfully commissioned and gas sent to Hazira Plant.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates The project has been executed in less than two years from the date of award. This has been achieved through strong project execution, innovative use of the Drill-Deck and strong performance by drilling and Production teams. This milestone marks the commencement of gas monetisation from the DUDP Project. Production from all wells will be ramped up in a phased manner, ONGC said in an exchange filing.

Brokerages view on ONGC, Oil India

ONGC has a dominant market position in the domestic crude oil and natural gas production business with large proven reserves, a globally competitive cost structure, a stable performance of its subsidiaries and its healthy financial position. Despite the heightened volatility in crude and gas prices and evolving geopolitical developments, the profitability of ONGC is likely to remain healthy, going forward, with the capex plans remaining intact, according to the rating agency ICRA.

ONGC’s crude production has been declining in the mature fields in the past; however, both oil and gas volumes are estimated to increase, going forward, with new fields expected to ramp up production.

Growth is expected to be driven by offshore assets. ONGC intends to sustain the current production levels as redevelopment of key western offshore/Mumbai High fields progresses under technical service provider arrangements with BP, which are expected to yield measurable recovery gains over the next 2–3 years, ICRA said.

Meanwhile, the Government of India (GoI) cut excise duty by ₹10 per liter each on diesel and petrol to partly offset OMCs huge marketing losses. GoI has not announced any windfall tax on domestic crude realisations; this is a key positive for ONGC/Oil India as CMP still discounting only ~$65/bbl net crude realisation given investors’ concerns of GoI capping its realisation at ~$65/bbl this time as they also benefit from INR depreciation (versus ~$75/bbl post Russia-Ukraine crisis), analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said.

Further, this reinforces GoI seriousness after January 2025 amendment to the Oilfields Regulation and Development Amendment Act, which provides comfort on fiscal stability and ruled out re-introduction of windfall taxes on domestic crude realisation to attract private/foreign players in domestic exploration and production business.

Given, ONGC and Oil India are still discounting only ~$65/bbl net crude realisation (even lower than ~$75/bbl allowed post Russia-Ukraine crisis); they continue to be our preferred pick in the O&G sector. It is to be noted that every $1/bbl rise in their crude realisation boosts EPS for ONGC and Oil India by 1.5–2 per cent each, the brokerage firm said.

Any fall in ONGC’s share price due to fall in crude price will become an even more attractive buying opportunity. Even at $90/bbl, analysts at CLSA foresee a upside of up to ₹440 for ONGC from current levels. It could clearly become the favoured stock in the sector, the brokerage firm said.

Meanwhile, the management of Oil India expects FY26 production to surpass FY25 levels. For FY27/28, the management has guided oil production at 3.8mmt/4.0mmt; however, analysts at PL Capital remain conservative. The brokerage firm builds in oil/gas volume of 3.6mmt/3.4bcm in FY27E and 3.8mmt/3.6bcm in FY28E. =============================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.