ONGC stock may zoom 65%, OMCs may not hike petrol, diesel prices soon: CLSA

Oil refining and marketing companies (OMCs) – Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) – may not be in a hurry to hike prices of petrol and diesel despite crude oil ruling near $100 a barrel (bbl), according to analysts at CLSA, who also see a 65 per cent upside in ONGC stock from the current Rs 270 levels.

ALSO READ: Asian stocks fall, oil climbs over Iran war de-escalation uncertainties Even using pre-war spreads, the break-even Brent level for auto-fuels stood at $75-80/bbl, CLSA said, and believes (Brent crude) price may not go below these levels soon. As a result, OMCs, CLSA said, may struggle to make reasonable marketing margins versus super-normal marketing margins being seen for the last two-three years.

“We do not expect any significant hikes in petrol/diesel price to offset higher crude, as these companies may be required to provide the balancing act after a few years of super-normal marketing profits,” wrote Vikash Kumar Jain and Samridh Mangla of CLSA in a recent note.

At the bourses, meanwhile, OMC stocks have been battered badly since the West Asia conflict began on February 28. Stocks of HPCL, BPCL and IOC have tanked up to 26 per cent, ACE Equity data shows. (See table below)

The Nifty Oil & Gas index has been an underperformer, slipping 10.7 per cent since then, as compared to around 7.5 per cent fall in the Nifty 50 during this period, data shows.

ALSO READ: Oil prices climb as investors reassess West Asia ceasefire prospects Analysts at Ambit Institutional Equites recommend selling OMC stocks due to balance-sheet risk arising from elevated oil prices till FY30E, coupled with insufficient government relief and rupee depreciation.

“Our new integrated margin assumption of Rs 3-5/ltr in FY27- 30 versus Rs 6-8/ltr leads to 45 – 57 per cent target price cuts,” wrote Vivekanand Subbaraman, Achal Shah and Shubham Gupta of Ambit Institutional Equities in a recent note.

Price hike

On their part, OMCs hiked the price of premium 95-octane petrol by Rs 2/litre. Prices of industrial diesel, too, were hiked by Rs 22/litre (from Rs 87.57/litre to Rs 109.59/litre) to cope with the surging crude oil prices.

Premium petrol, according to Nomura's estimates, caters to a miniscule segment of Indian consumers with only a low-single-digit market share. The price hike, they said, will not have any material impact (less than 1 per cent Ebitda impact) on financials of OMCs.

Industrial diesel, on the other hand, accounts for around 13 per cent of total diesel sold in the country, reports suggest. Despite the price hike, OMCs, Nomura said, may continue to lose money even on diesel sale to industrial customers as their total cost to the marketing segment (refinery transfer price + excise + VAT + dealer margin) is currently above Rs 140/litre.

“We estimate EBITDA impact of around Rs 122 billion/Rs 76 billion/Rs 67 billion for IOCL/BPCL/HPCL, implying around 20 - 22 per cent impact to pre-war annual EBITDA run rate. On a blended basis, the increased prices of bulk diesel may increase marketing margins for OMCs by nearly Rs 2/litre," Nomura said.

Crude price forecast

Analysts have revised their forecasts for oil & gas prices for the remaining part of 2026 as developments in West Asia continue to unfold.

ALSO READ: US troop movements raise fears of a risky ground attack on Iran

Those at Rabobank International, for instance, expect Brent crude oil to average $107/bbl in the second quarter of calendar year 2026 (Q2-CY26), $96/bbl in Q3, and $90/bbl in Q4.

Analysts at Ambit Institutional Equities have also raised their Brent crude oil estimates from $65/bbl to $85/bbl in FY27, followed by $5/bbl reduction to $70/bbl till FY30.