Open Finance to drive capital markets’ next growth phase; MOFSL picks CAMS

Disclaimer: This article is by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Research Desk. Views expressed are their own. Open finance enters the mainstream: Capital Markets poised for a data-led growth cycle

India's capital markets ecosystem is entering the next phase of structural transformation, driven by the commercialisation of digital financial infrastructure and the rapid adoption of consent-based data sharing. Over the past decade, rising retail participation, product innovation, and progressive regulatory reforms have significantly deepened capital market penetration. The emergence of the Account Aggregator (AA) framework now represents the next structural catalyst. Initially conceived as a secure data-sharing utility, AA is increasingly evolving into India's trusted financial data infrastructure, enabling seamless information exchange across lending, wealth management, insurance, pensions, and capital markets, thereby materially expanding the long-term addressable opportunity for the financial services ecosystem.

Commercial adoption has gathered significant momentum over the last few years. As of June 2026, the AA ecosystem has processed nearly 494 million cumulative consent requests, enabled over 314 million linked accounts, and connected 176 Financial Information Providers (FIPs) with more than 1,000 Financial Information Users (FIUs). While lending continues to account for nearly 62 per cent of successful consent requests, capital markets have emerged as the second-largest use case, contributing approximately 35 per cent of successful consents, supported by rising retail investing, digital wealth platforms, and increasingly automated compliance processes. Meanwhile, personal finance management applications now serve nearly 60 million users, and AA-based verification for derivatives (F&O) account opening has become an industry standard, highlighting the platform's growing integration into recurring financial workflows.

The next growth leg is expected to be driven by the convergence of Open Finance, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and embedded financial services. Financial institutions are steadily transitioning from document-intensive processes toward API-led consent architectures that enable faster customer onboarding, real-time underwriting, automated compliance, and hyper-personalised financial solutions. AI-powered portfolio diagnostics, cash-flow analytics, retirement planning, wealth advisory, and financial wellness platforms are gradually transforming AA from a transaction-enablement infrastructure into a continuous financial intelligence layer. This shift not only enhances customer experience and operational efficiency but also creates recurring monetisation opportunities across brokers, asset managers, insurers, fintech platforms, and enterprise financial service providers.

The regulatory landscape continues to strengthen the ecosystem's long-term foundation. Coordinated oversight by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has positioned India among the global leaders in implementing a comprehensive Open Finance architecture. Recent developments—including the recognition of Sahamati as the Self-Regulatory Organisation (SRO) for the AA ecosystem, implementation of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) framework, and the emergence of AI governance standards—are expected to improve interoperability, strengthen consumer trust, enhance data privacy, and support scalable ecosystem growth. As standardised interoperability reduces technological barriers, competitive differentiation is increasingly shifting toward execution capabilities, enterprise partnerships, API reliability, platform integration, and value-added financial services.

Despite the favourable long-term outlook, certain near-term challenges remain. Ecosystem monetisation models are still evolving as market participants transition from pilot deployments toward large-scale commercial implementation. Customer awareness continues to require improvement, while adoption across insurance, pensions, and enterprise financial workflows remains at an early stage relative to lending. Furthermore, sustained investments in technology infrastructure, cybersecurity, data governance, and regulatory compliance will remain essential as transaction volumes continue to scale. Nevertheless, improving consent fulfilment rates, rising repeat usage, and expanding production-grade implementations suggest that the ecosystem has moved well beyond the experimentation phase and is entering a period of broader commercial adoption.

Overall, India's capital markets ecosystem is steadily transitioning toward a data-centric operating model, where trusted, consent-driven financial information is emerging as a key competitive advantage. The convergence of increasing digital participation, supportive regulation, AI-enabled financial services, and the rapidly expanding Open Finance ecosystem is reinforcing the industry's structural growth outlook. As recurring consent architectures become deeply embedded across investment, lending, insurance, pensions, and advisory workflows, India's financial services sector appears well positioned to unlock the next phase of scalable, technology-led value creation, creating meaningful long-term opportunities across the broader capital markets value chain.

CAMS | Target Price: ₹920

CAMS is strategically positioned to benefit from India's rapidly expanding Open Finance ecosystem through its leadership in the Account Aggregator (AA) infrastructure. Growing adoption across capital markets, wealth management, lending and AI-enabled financial services is likely to create new recurring revenue streams while enhancing the platform's long-term strategic value. Core mutual fund servicing continues to provide a strong earnings foundation, supported by a 68 per cent share of mutual fund assets under management, rising SIP registrations and sustained retail participation in equity markets.

The company's leadership across registrar and transfer agency services, coupled with increasing digital adoption, supports healthy operating leverage and resilient cash generation. CAMS is further strengthening its competitive moat by leveraging deep enterprise relationships across mutual funds, banks, insurers and capital market participants. Its leadership in F&O income verification, expanding Account Aggregator integrations and growing embedded digital infrastructure position the company to benefit from the structural shift toward data-driven financial services and recurring consent-based workflows.