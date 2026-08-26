Opportunity to raise money via NFOs maybe limited: Chirag Setalvad, HDFC AMC

As markets find their feet after a volatile first half of calendar year 2026 (H1-CY26), Mumbai-based Chirag Setalvad, head of equities at HDFC Asset Management Company, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview that (investor) interest in and ownership of large-caps is at a multi-year low, which could bode well for some rotation into that segment. Edited excerpts:

What's your view on the markets?

The Nifty 50 Index, a proxy for large-caps, trades at a price-earnings (PE) that is in line with its long-term average. In comparison, small-and midcap benchmark valuations are at a 20-25 per cent premium to their 10-year average. Thus, large-caps are relatively more attractively priced. Interest in and ownership of large-caps is at a multi-year low and this could bode well for some rotation into that segment.

What about the small-and mid-caps?

While valuations in SMIDs (Small-and Mid-Caps) are somewhat expensive, it is worth highlighting that these indices have been flat for the last two years. As a result, there has been a significant moderation in SMID valuations from their peak, when PEs were at a 50-60 per cent premium. Currently, there are pockets of stock-specific opportunities in SMIDs, and a bottom-up approach can still yield satisfactory results over the medium term.

Has the appetite for new funds waned, or are investors increasingly preferring established schemes with proven track records?

ALSO READ: Index funds gain ground as ETFs lose share of India's passive fund market I think most AMCs have largely filled the gaps in their product offerings and hence the opportunity to raise money via NFOs may be limited. That said, specialised investment funds (SIFs) are one area where mutual funds can raise fresh capital, but it is unlikely to be very large to start with. Hence, it is likely that money will flow more into existing offerings rather than into NFOs.

To what extent does this indicate a reluctance on the part of the AMCs to 'play it safe' till there is clarity on the market's trajectory?

The slowdown in NFOs is more to do with the product suite being complete rather than concerns on the market’s trajectory. On one hand, at present the markets are quite polarised with sectors like financials, IT and consumer staples being attractively valued while utilities, pharma and capital goods are more richly valued. At the same time, the market may continue to be volatile in response to the West Asia crises, rising global inflation and yields and higher global equity valuations. This environment is advantageous for active funds that follow a stock-specific approach. Thus, there could be interesting opportunities across both active diversified products as well as sectoral funds.

Your interpretation of the June 2026 quarter results?

Initially, there were a lot of concerns regarding the June quarterly results, as the full impact of the West Asia crises was expected to be felt both in terms of higher input prices as well as shortages of raw material. Keeping that in mind, the aggregate results have been better than anticipated, though naturally there are some pockets of disappointment.

View on the information technology and banking sectors?

Both sectors have underperformed meaningfully and are now trading at a significant discount to their long-term average valuations. As far as the banking sector is concerned, credit growth has picked up sharply, asset quality remains benign, margins are range-bound, and deposits are getting a boost from the new FCNR regulations. With valuations being below average, there are several interesting opportunities to choose from.

ALSO READ: MF schemes with 10%+ gains fall by 3/4th in FY26; is easy money era over? The IT services story is murkier and more challenging due to the proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI). AI will certainly play a big role in society, but its impact on IT is still unclear. It reduces the need for headcount, increases pricing pressure and challenges the existing way of doing business in many ways.

On the other hand, it also creates new opportunities, brings productivity benefits and will create new winners. This uncertainty has spooked investors and valuations have become quite attractive. Arguably, stock prices are factoring in a fairly dire outlook and this could present select opportunities.

How do you see the IPO pipeline panning out over the next 6 - 8 months?

The IPO market has been relatively subdued this year and YTD companies have raised about $5 billion compared with $20 billion both in calendar year 2024 (CY24) and CY25 (via IPOs only excluding OFS, QIPs etc). However, there is a meaningful uptick expected in the second half with several big-ticket IPOs lined up. While the primary market certainly competes with the secondary market for capital, I think there is enough domestic and foreign capital to support both segments.