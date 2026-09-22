Optiemus Infracom zooms 20% on huge volumes as CMF expands partnership

Optiemus Infracom share price movement

Optiemus Infracom share price was locked at the 20 per cent upper circuit at ₹708.40 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volume as CMF by Nothing and Optiemus Group expanded its partnership to build India's first end-to-end R&D Smartphone capability.

Till 01:32 PM, the average trading volume at the counter jumped over 20-fold with a combined 8.55 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. There were pending buy orders for a combined 1.22 million shares on both exchanges, data shows.

CMF expands partnership with Optiemus Group

CMF, a global consumer technology brand, announced an expanded partnership with Optiemus Group on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. Under this partnership, Optiemus will also join Nothing's upcoming Series A investment round for the CMF brand. This would set CMF on a path to become a majority Indian-owned, independent smartphone brand - built from India, for the world.

This announcement builds on the Indian government's sustained efforts to strengthen the country's electronics manufacturing and technology ecosystem, creating the foundation for the next phase of capability building in India. CMF's investment in local R&D and engineering is intended to build on that foundation, taking India's role in the smartphone value chain from manufacturing towards technology development and global exports.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off 300 pts from day's low | Varmora Granito IPO Review The expanded partnership takes forward the strategic manufacturing joint venture that Nothing and Optiemus announced in September 2025, which established India as a production hub for Nothing and CMF products. That joint venture will now evolve into a deeper, more comprehensive partnership: manufacturing, ownership, and R&D are now united under a single Indian entity with CMF, the natural next step in Nothing and Optiemus's shared commitment to building India's technology capability from the ground up, the company said.

Optiemus Infracom – Technical view on stock

According to Sudeep Shah, Vice President - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, Optiemus was consolidating within the ₹540– ₹622 range since early August and has now broken out of this range on heavy volume, signaling renewed buying interest.

On the momentum front, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which faced resistance around the 60-mark on two earlier occasions, has broken above this level and moved higher, indicating strengthening bullish momentum. The Directional Indicators (DI) lines have also widened, with DI+ placed above DI− on the ADX indicator, reflecting strong control of bulls over bears.