By Savio Shetty

India’s stock market is roaring back. But beneath the surface, traders are showing signs of caution.

After months of underperformance, foreign outflows and chaos introduced by a new closing auction system, Indian shares have jumped more than 11% in November, posting the biggest surge among major equity gauges globally. Yet the rebound has come with an increase in demand for options, signaling hedging is rampant.

As investors come back to India to shelter themselves from an AI trade that’s rattling markets elsewhere, traders this month spent the most on derivatives since March, according to data from the nation’s leading stock exchange. At the same time, the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index and the India NSE Volatility Index moved in tandem more than any time since December 2023, an unusual trend that shows investors are boosting option prices.

Average daily turnover in futures and options traded on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. reached 280 trillion rupees ($3 trillion) in November through Friday, according to data from the bourse. That marks a third month of increases, up from a low hit in August, when the new closing-auction methodology led to wild swings and broad concerns among traders. At smaller peer BSE Ltd., options trading slipped 5.6% in November after a 51% jump in October.

The recovery offers some relief to an industry battered by successive regulatory changes that started with a severe clampdown to rein in speculation at the end of 2024. In February, the government raised securities transaction taxes on equity derivatives, and tighter rules on bank guarantees in July raised funding costs for proprietary trading firms.

The return of volatility signals that appetite for derivatives is back, benefiting brokers including Angel One Ltd., Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. and Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd., as well as exchanges. NSE shares, which went public in September, have rallied more than 40% from a low in October, turning the firm into the world’s fourth-largest exchange by market value.

Further relief for derivatives traders may come on Dec. 7, when revised closing-auction rules take effect. They’ll restore a more familiar settlement mechanism, where expiring contracts will no longer depend on prices established solely through the auction — a feature that kept market makers and proprietary firms away when the new system was introduced.

While some investors remain wary of the latest Indian rally, the worst of the volume shock to derivatives is probably over, according to Maurya Ghelani, a derivatives strategist at Kai Securities in Mumbai.

“Volatility has come back, traders have adjusted to the new funding environment and the changes to the closing auction remove another important drag,” he said. “After everything that hit this market this year, simply getting traders back to the screen consistently would be a powerful recovery. The setup for volumes going into 2027 is considerably better than it was three months ago.”