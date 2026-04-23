Oracle Financial Services jumps 7% after posting Q4 results; PAT up 30% YoY

Oracle Financial Services Software shares jumped 7 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹8,708.75 per share. At 11 AM, Oracle Financial Services’ share price was trading 7.07 per cent higher at ₹8708.75 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.87 per cent at 77,834.28. The stock was in demand after the company posted its Q4FY26 results on Wednesday after market hours.

In Q4, the company recorded a net profit of ₹841.7 crore , up 30 per cent from ₹644 crore a year ago. On a sequential basis, profit was up 38 per cent.

Its revenue for the quarter was up 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at ₹2,065.2 crore. Sequentially, the revenue grew 5 per cent.

Further, the products business posted revenue of ₹1,871 crore, up 21 per cent, and the services business posted revenue of ₹194 crore, up 11 per cent.

The board of directors of the company also declared a second interim Dividend of ₹270 per equity share of ₹5 each for the financial year 2025-26. The record date for the same is fixed as Thursday, May 7, 2026.

“For the quarter, our revenues, operating income, and net income grew 20 per cent, 39 per cent, and 31 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively. Our operating metrics are healthy. We have a strong deal pipeline with our Remaining Performance Obligations as of March 31, 2026, at ₹7,761 crore, 9.2 per cent higher than as of December 31, 2025. All this is a result of our innovation leadership that offers modern solutions to our customers, adding value for a disciplined conduct of business,” said Avadhut Ketkar, chief financial officer, Oracle Financial Services Software.

Oracle Financial Services Software is a world leader in providing products and services to the financial services industry, and is a majority-owned subsidiary of Oracle Corporation.

Meanwhile, Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud.