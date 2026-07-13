Oracle Financial zooms 92% from March low; what's driving stock price?

Oracle Financials Services Software share price movement

Share price of Oracle Financial Services (OFSS) hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹11,945.65, gaining 2.5 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. The stock was quoting at its highest level since January 2025. It hit an all-time high of ₹13,203.60 on December 30, 2024.

In the past three months, OFSS outperformed the market by surging 65 per cent, as compared to 0.52 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The stock zoomed 92 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹6,232.20 touched on March 17, 2026. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.27 per cent at 77,358 at 10:54 AM.

What’s driving OFSS stock price?

OFSS along with its subsidiaries is principally engaged in the business of providing information technology solutions to the financial services industry worldwide. The company has a suite of banking products that caters to the transaction processing and compliance needs of corporate, retail, investment banking, treasury operations and data warehousing.

The financial services industry is entering a new phase of technology transformation in which Artificial Intelligence (AI)-first, cloud-native, and composable architectures are becoming central to how institutions compete, and serve customers.

OFSS is advancing a progressive transformation strategy that helps financial institutions evolve from legacy and service-oriented technology environments toward AI-first, cloud-native, banking platforms. The industry is transitioning to platforms where adaptive intelligence, personalization, secure event-driven processing, human-in-the-loop governance, and composable business services become foundational to modern banking operations. The company said it benefits from a broad portfolio of robust, proven, and scalable products and services designed to meet the needs of a diverse set of financial institutions.

In its FY26 annual report, OFSS stated that the company significantly expanded its cloud services portfolio for the banking industry with the launch of Oracle Banking Retail Lending Servicing Cloud Service, Oracle Banking Collections Cloud Service, Oracle Banking Cash Management Cloud Service, Oracle Banking Supply Chain Management Cloud Service, and Oracle Banking Trade Finance Cloud Service.

OFSS also broadened its cloud services providing both functional coverage and performance scaling to handle larger and complex workloads. These innovations are redefining financial services, from hyper-personalized customer experiences to AI-driven risk modeling, intelligent fraud detection systems and automated advisory and credit decisioning platforms, the company said.

Meanwhile, analysts at Choice Institutional Equities post March quarter (Q4FY26) result said that they remain constructive on OFSS, supported by strengthening deal momentum, a high-margin products mix and robust cash generation. Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) growth of 9.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter enhances medium-term revenue visibility. Recent deal wins, improving cost-efficiency and pricing discipline are driving operating leverage, leading to an upward revision in margin estimate.

The brokerage firm model Revenue/ earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)/profit after tax compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3 per cent/12.1 per cent/13.1 per cent over FY26–29E. Currently, the stock quotes above the analysts target price of ₹10,890. ====================================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.