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Home / Markets / News / Over 150% rally YTD! This multibagger stock spurts 12% to hit record high

Over 150% rally YTD! This multibagger stock spurts 12% to hit record high

Raymond Ltd shares have had a dream run on Dalal Street so far this year. The stock has more than doubled investors' money in 2026, surging 154 per cent.

Raymond Limited share price

Over 150% rally YTD! This multibagger stock spurts 12% to hit record high

Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 12:13 PM IST

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Raymond Limited shares are in uptrend today as the company's aerospace subsidiary won multi-programme aerospace orders from a leading Indian aerospace and defence major.
 
The stock opened 1 per cent higher at ₹1,015.60 and extended the gains to make an intraday high a record high of  ₹1,122, up 12 per cent.
 
As of 11:45 AM, Raymond shares were holding on to their gains to trade 8 per cent higher at ₹1,082 even as the benchmark Nifty 50 index erased the early gains to slip 0.30 per cent.
 
Raymond Limited is the flagship company of the Raymond Group, which underwent a massive corporate restructuring process over the past two years. The company is engaged in the engineering business, manufacturing precision-engineered components, tools, and automotive parts. Raymond Ltd stock performance  As per exchange data, Raymond Ltd shares have had a dream run on Dalal Street so far this year. The stock has more than doubled investors’ money in 2026, surging 154 per cent. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50index has corrected nearly 11 per cent.  Raymond Ltd subsidiary wins order 
 
 
According to an exchange filing, its aerospace subsidiary has secured significant new aerospace business from a leading Indian aerospace and defence major. The award covers more than 300+ part numbers — precision-machined, casting and structural — across multiple aircraft applications, with annual volumes exceeding 37,000+ components. At expected production rates, this represents annual business potential of approximately ₹33 crore. Production commences progressively across 2026 and 2027.

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Scope spans precision machining, aerospace castings, structural components and complex assemblies, extending the company's participation across a wider portion of the aerospace value chain. 
 
The company said that the new orders further strengthen its multi-year aerospace order pipeline and reinforce its strategy of building a scaled, high-precision aerospace and defence manufacturing platform in India. Raymond Ltd stock outlook  
Gaurav Sharma, Vice President & head of research, Globe Capital, said that today's rally was driven by a company specific development wherein its aerospace subsidiary secured an order worth which includes production and supply of more than 300 part numbers (precision-machined, casting and structural) across multiple aircraft applications. 
 
He said that the outlook remains positive for Raymond Limited but fresh buying at current levels is not suggested as stock has already doubled in a short time frame. Any dips close to ₹900 levels should be utilised to add. 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
 

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 12:03 PM IST