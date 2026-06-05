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Home / Markets / News / Overseas investors pivot to short India debt ahead of policy turn

Overseas investors pivot to short India debt ahead of policy turn

Overseas investors overall bought bonds worth ₹22,100 crore in January-February, while in March, they sold a record ₹17,700 crore, before turning buyers in April-May

funds, mutual fund, investors

The 10-year benchmark bond yield rose 34 basis points from March to May, while the five-year yield rose 55 bps, with the spread dropping to an eight-month low of 15 bps

Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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Overseas investors are opting for short-term Indian government bonds as they find attractive entry points amid expectations ​of the interest rates cycle turning, with the Iran ​war driving inflation higher.

Bonds with maturities of less than five years ‌made up over two-thirds of the top 10 notes foreign investors bought during March-May, higher than less than half of similar purchases in January-February, clearing house data showed.

Overseas investors overall bought bonds worth ₹22,100 crore in January-February, while in March, they sold a record ₹17,700 crore, before turning buyers in April-May.

Indian government bond yields have risen over the last three months, with shorter duration yields - most sensitive to rates - spiking on inflation concerns due to the Iran war-linked energy ‌shock.

 

The 10-year benchmark bond yield rose 34 basis points from March to May, while the five-year yield rose 55 bps, with the spread dropping to an eight-month low of 15 bps.

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Investors are increasingly factoring a shift toward tighter policy, said Krishna Bhimavarapu, APAC economist at State Street Investment Management. While the Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to hold rates ​at the June meeting, the policy direction is clearly shifting, he said.

"In such an environment, ‌the front end (of the yield curve) offers more attractive risk-adjusted carry with lower duration risk, while the long end remains vulnerable to ​further ‌repricing if the tightening cycle materialises."

The RBI rate decision is due on Friday, with ‌most economists expecting status quo, while Standard Chartered Bank has called for a 25-bp hike.

"The curve has bear flattened with short-end yields rising ‌more ​than the long-end yields. ​This has created a valuations-driven opportunity for foreign investors to buy short-end bonds, Nagaraj Kulkarni, chief rates strategist - South Asia & Indonesia ‌and head - flows ​strategy at the foreign bank, said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Foreign investors monetary policy Government bonds Foreign investors portfolio

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First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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