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Home / Markets / News / P&G Health stock surges 18% after solid Q4 results; PAT jumps 56% YoY

P&G Health stock surges 18% after solid Q4 results; PAT jumps 56% YoY

P&G Health reported a net profit of ₹95 crore, up 56 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by superior brand-building activities and supported by strengthened supply chain and go-to-market capabilities

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SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 2:29 PM IST

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Procter & Gamble Health share price today

Shares of Procter & Gamble Health, a healthcare sector company, rallied over 18 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹6,700 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported a strong performance for the January-March quarter of FY26. 
At around 01:45 PM, P&G Health stock was trading at ₹6,267, up 11 per cent compared to the previous session's close of ₹5,652.5. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 index was quoting at 23,892.30 levels, down by a marginal 21.40 points or 0.09 per cent.  
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹10,402 crore. Its 52-week high was ₹6,739 and 52-week low was ₹4,707.  CATCH LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE
 

Procter & Gamble Health Q4 results highlights

In the March 2026 quarter, P&G Health reported a net profit of ₹95 crore, up 56 per cent from ₹61 crore in the year-ago period. The growth was driven by superior brand-building activities and supported by strengthened supply chain and go-to-market capabilities, the company said. 
 
The company's revenue from operations increased 19 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis to ₹370 crore in the January-March quarter as compared to ₹311 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. 

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On the operational front, P&G reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹135 crore, up 67 per cent from ₹81 crore in the year-ago quarter. Ebitda margin expanded to 36.57 per cent from 26.02 per cent. 
 
The board of directors have recommended a final dividend of ₹45 per equity share for the FY26, subject to the approval of shareholders of the company at the upcoming annual general meeting. The total dividend payout for the fiscal year will be ₹205 per share.  READ | Power index hits new high, zooms 24% in 2 mths; BHEL, CG Power at new peaks

Procter & Gamble Health management commentary 

Milind Thatte, managing director at Procter & Gamble Health, said the company delivered a strong year with consistent top-line and bottom-line growth. 
 
"We continued to invest across the value chain to address the evolving needs of our consumers and healthcare professionals. These include superior innovations that are backed by science to help our consumers live healthier and more vibrant lives, and consumer communication initiatives, as well as strengthened go-to-market and supply chain capabilities," he said.
 
According to Thatte, the company is delivering sustainable, balanced growth and value creation for all its stakeholders, driven by the strategy that is centred on a focused portfolio of quality, trusted and highly recommended brands where performance drives brand choice; superiority (across product, package, brand communication, retail execution and value), constructive disruption, productivity, and an agile, accountable organisation.

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 1:56 PM IST

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