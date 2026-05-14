Pace of new product launches, filings key for Cipla's future growth

The growth in India was supported by in-licensing deals, including the Eli Lilly obesity drug and Pfizer’s portfolio of Corex, Dolonex, and Neksium, which together contributed meaningfully to Y-o-Y growth. North America saw the loss of products like the generic version of Revlimid and Lanreotide due to regulatory issues.

The gross margin contracted 430 basis points Y-o-Y to 63.2 per cent and the operating profit margin contracted 760 basis points Y-o-Y to 15.2 per cent. Adjusted net profit declined 53.6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 570 crore, with depreciation and amortisation rising in Q4FY26 to Rs 380 crore from Rs 300 crore a year ago and Rs 280 crore in Q3FY26. An extraordinary item of Rs 42 crore includes impairment of investment in associates.

In FY26, Cipla delivered 2.2 per cent Y-o-Y growth in revenue to Rs 28,160 crore, with a 17 per cent decline in operating profit to Rs 5,920 crore and net profit down 19 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 4,090 crore. The number of new launches was 18 in 9MFY26 and eight more in Q4FY26.

The operating profit margin dropped 760 basis points Y-o-Y, with some of the decline due to high research and development (R&D) investments, with R&D up 20 per cent Y-o-Y (including legal costs) to 7.8 per cent of sales from 6.3 per cent of sales in Q4FY25.

Guidance is for full-year FY27 operating profit margin in the range of 18.5-20 per cent, with higher margins in H2FY27. By Q4FY27, the US run rate is expected to reach $250 million from the current $155 million, excluding possible upside from Lanreotide’s potential revival. There are expected launches in the US for drugs like generic versions of Ventolin, Advair, Symbicort, as well as teduglutide, with approval awaited for teduglutide, Symbicort, and Advair.

Cipla has a large net cash position of Rs 10,520 crore, with intangible assets rising to Rs 2,600 crore in FY26 from Rs 1,300 crore in FY25. The FDA has completed inspections at three Cipla facilities, with all these sites receiving either ‘voluntary action indicated (VAI)’ or ‘no action indicated (NAI)’ classifications.

The company intends to file for four respiratory assets and three assets on the peptide and complex generic front over the next 24 months. It has 55 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDA) pending approval and another 49 ANDAs tentatively approved. India could continue to deliver double-digit growth in FY27. Most respiratory assets are in-house products, which would also drive up gross margin.

In FY26, US sales declined 16.4 per cent to $781 million, with the main cause of decline being a reduction in Revlimid contribution. Cipla has received regulatory approval for the first AB-rated Ventolin, representing the first commercial MDI (metered-dose inhaler) product to be manufactured from its US facility. Management also expects the Ventolin launch by Q1FY27, with meaningful ramp-up in H2FY27.

Cipla is trying to diversify and mitigate regulatory risks by filing products from the US site. A differentiated portfolio expansion remains on track with three oligonucleotide filings. Additional differentiated filings are planned over the next 12-18 months, with two global biosimilar assets in development.

North American sales could rebound on the new assets, registering low-mid teens annual growth between FY26 and FY28 to reach its target of $1 billion. In India, the consumer health (OTC) portfolio with brands like Nicotex, Omnigel, and Cipladine delivered robust double-digit growth.

In Africa, the focus was on prescription and tender-driven growth, with currency benefits boosting growth. In FY26, Cipla’s One Africa business grew 14.1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 4,280 crore. In constant currency terms, One Africa sales grew 6.9 per cent to $483 million for FY26. In FY26, the tender market in South Africa grew 13.6 per cent Y-o-Y to $92 million, with 53 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Q4FY26 to $26 million. In the prescription segment, Cipla grew 9.6 per cent Y-o-Y, outpacing Africa industry growth rates.