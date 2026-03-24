Paint stocks: Asian Paints, Indigo Paints, Berger, Shalimar gain up to 5%

Shares of paint companies

Paint companies stocks trading higher up to 5 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade as oil prices fell after President Donald Trump said he had ordered the military to postpone strikes against Iranian power plants.

Asian Paints, Indigo Paints, Berger Paints, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Sirca Paints India and Shalimar Paints were up in the range of 3 per cent to 5 per cent in intra-day trade.

At 09:38 AM; these stocks were quoting higher by up to 4 per cent, as compared to 1.2 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

Paint stocks underperform market in calendar year 2026

Paint stocks have underperforming the market by falling up to 38 per cent thus far in the calendar year 2026 due to poor operational performance and rising crude oil prices. Asian Paints (21 per cent), Indigo Paints (38 per cent), Kansai Nerolac Paints (33 per cent) and Shalimar Paints (34 per cent) were down between 20 per cent and 38 per cent so far in 2026. Most of the frontline stocks also hit their respective 52-week lows on Monday, March 23, 2026.

What’s driving paint stocks today?

According to media reports, Asian Paints will take a price increase of 6-8 per cent in its portfolio to mitigate the impact of spike in the Brent crude prices. The price hikes will be taken in two tranches depending on volatility in the crude prices.

This price hike of 6-8 per cent is higher than indicated earlier of around 2-5 per cent. Though crude prices have corrected and currently trading at $98 per barrel, they are substantially high compared with last year average prices. Global experts expect crude prices to remain above $80 per barrel in the near term, ICICI Securities said in a note.

The brokerage firm does not expect this price hikes to fully mitigate the impact of higher crude prices on the margins in the near term. But it provides a glimpse of fading competitive intensity, which is helping the industry to take required price hikes in the portfolio.

Berger paints and Kansai Nerolac took price hike of 2- 3 per cent from April, which ICICI Securities expect to further enhance by 5-6 per cent in line with the leader. The brokerage firm said they will keenly monitor the volatility in the key input prices in the near term. It believes the near term impact on the margins is factor in the recent correction in Asian Paints stock price.

Meanwhile, a gradual recovery in the paints industry, widening presence across markets and capacity additions will aid revenue growth, while stable/lower raw material prices will support profitability in the near-medium term. Analysts at Mirae Asset Sharekhan expect Indigo Paints to clock revenue and profit after tax compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively, over FY25-FY28E. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.