Panacea Biotec share price

Shares of Panacea Biotec hit a new high of ₹637.70, surging 15 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after the company announced the launch of DENSTAR (Dengue Efficacy and Safety Trial in African Region) project aimed at advancing the regulatory approval and global access of its dengue vaccine candidate, DengiAll.

In the past six trading days, the stock price of the pharmaceutical company zoomed 60 per cent from a level of ₹398.45 touched on June 1, 2026. Further, in the past two months, it skyrocketed 101 per cent.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE At 12:07 PM; Panacea Biotec share price was quoting 13 per cent higher at ₹625.95, as compared to 0.20 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped over five-fold, with a combined 9.95 million shares representing 16 per cent of total equity of the company changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Panacea Biotec - Launch of the DENSTAR project

Panacea Biotec on Monday, June 8, 2026 announced the launch of the DENSTAR project which will work to advance the licensure of the dengue vaccine DengiAll in sub-Saharan Africa (sSA) and to facilitate its broader global use.

The four-year initiative is funded under the Global Health European & Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership 3 Joint Undertaking (GH EDCTP3 JU), supported by the European Union and aligns with the EDCTP3 mission to combat Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), including dengue fever, and seeks to reduce the disease burden across Africa.

Panacea Biotec said the DENSTAR project is coordinated by the "Sclavo Vaccines Association", a non-profit organization based in Siena (Italy) devoted to support vaccine research and development in developing countries. The consortium unites 10 Partners from 9 countries across Europe, Africa, the United States, India and South Korea.

READ | Polycab, Coal India: Here's why SBI Securities is bullish on these 2 stocks Panacea Biotec - Notes in Q4 results Meanwhile, Panacea Biotec said the company already received higher long-term business orders for vaccines from key institutional customers. Based on these measures and continuous efforts to improve the business performance, the management has prepared the financial results on a going concern basis.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2026, the company and group incurred loss (including other comprehensive income) of ₹28.74 crore and ₹1.74 crore (year ended March 31, 2025: loss of ₹15.18 crore and ₹7.61 crore), respectively and as on March 31, 2026, the retained earnings of the company are negative to the extent of ₹217.82 crore (March 31, 2025: ₹189.09 crore). The aforesaid conditions indicate the existence of uncertainty that may create doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern, Panacea Biotec said in the Q4 results note.

However, the retained earnings of the group are positive to the extent of ₹776.05 crore (March 31, 2025: ₹779.91 crore). The surplus funds remaining with the group out of the sales of pharmaceutical formulations brands in India and Nepal in March 2022 have helped in strengthening the working capital position, setting up new facilities for enhancement of capacities for manufacturing of vaccines drug substance, scaling up its nutrition and pharmaceutical formulations business and pursuing other business opportunities, the company said.

Panacea Biotec is one of the leading manufacturers of paediatric vaccines and played a pivotal role in eradication of poliomyelitis from India and many other countries, being one of the largest suppliers of oral polio vaccines to UNICEF, the Government of India and other developing countries. In the last two decades, the company supplied more than 10 billion doses of polio vaccine in India and developing countries and supplied more than 200 million immunizations by supplying fully liquid wP based combination vaccines.