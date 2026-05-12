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Home / Markets / News / Parag Milk jumps 6% on launching milk-based protein drink in Tetra Pak

Parag Milk jumps 6% on launching milk-based protein drink in Tetra Pak

The buying on the counter came after Parag Milk Foods entered India's growing ready-to-drink (RTD) protein beverage market under its sports nutrition brand Avvatar

Parag Milk share price

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 12:29 PM IST

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Parag Milk Foods shares gained 5.8 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹226.3 per share. However, at 12:03 PM, Parag Milk Foods’ share price pared some gains and was trading 3.37 per cent higher at ₹221.05 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.08 per cent at 75,195.52.
 
The buying on the counter came after Parag Milk Foods entered India’s growing ready-to-drink (RTD) protein beverage market under its sports nutrition brand Avvatar through a strategic partnership with Tetra Pak.
 
The company has launched “Avvatar Protein Cold Coffee”, positioned as India’s first protein cold coffee in the Tetra Prisma Aseptic 250E pack, aimed at consumers seeking convenient, on-the-go nutrition options. Priced at ₹120 for a 250 ml pack, the beverage delivers 15 grams of protein and contains no added sugar or artificial sweeteners. It is available in Classic and Vanilla variants.
 
 
The launch marks Avvatar’s expansion beyond conventional sports nutrition products into the broader lifestyle and functional wellness category, amid rising consumer demand for protein-enriched foods and beverages, according to the filing.
 
Parag Milk Foods said the product was developed to address India’s widespread protein deficiency while integrating nutrition into everyday consumption habits such as coffee drinking. Industry estimates cited by the company indicate that nearly 73 per cent of Indians remain protein-deficient despite growing health awareness.

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The beverage uses milk protein and is packaged in an octagonal-shaped, paper-based, recyclable carton designed for portability and shelf appeal.
 
The company said its new-age business segment, which includes Avvatar, recorded a 91 per cent year-on-year growth in FY26, driven by increasing demand in the health and nutrition category.
 
Akshali Shah, executive director, Parag Milk Foods, said the company aimed to make protein consumption more accessible through familiar and convenient formats.
 
“Protein consumption in India is evolving rapidly, but for many consumers, it still feels like a conscious effort rather than a natural part of daily life. With Avvatar Protein Cold Coffee, we wanted to bridge that gap by combining the familiarity of cold coffee with the functionality of high-quality protein in a convenient, ready-to-drink format,” Shah said.
 
Cassio Simoes, Managing Director, Tetra Pak South Asia, said the RTD protein beverage segment was gaining traction in India, and packaging innovation would play a key role in category expansion.
 
“The Tetra Prisma Aseptic 250E format is widely used globally for RTD protein and similar beverages, offering the right balance of convenience, portion size, and safety,” Simoes said.
He added that the metallized printing on the packaging was designed to provide stronger shelf differentiation and a premium visual appeal.

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 12:29 PM IST

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