Park Medi World shares plummet 10% as Q2 profit tanks 31%, margins slide

Park Medi World share price: Hospital stock Park Medi World erased gains and tanked 10 per cent in Friday's intraday deals after its September quarter (Q2 FY27) earnings disappointed investors.

Park Medi World posted its earnings during the market trading hours today. Following this, the recently-listed stock hit the day's low of ₹231 on the BSE, down 9.9 per cent, and was a whisker away from hitting the 10 per cent lower price band of ₹230.80. Ahead of the earnings it was trading marginally higher.

As of 11.55 am, Park Medi World's share price was down 5.6 per cent at ₹242 while the BSE barometer Sensex declined 0.45 per cent 81,544.

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Park Medi World Q2 results

Park Medi World, earlier today, posted a 31 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit after tax at ₹54.5 crore for Q2 FY27 as against ₹78.7 crore in the same period a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the fall is even steeper at 38 per cent.

The revenue from operations stood at its highest-ever at ₹511 crore, a growth of 24.6 per cent YoY from ₹410 crore in Q2 FY26 and 7 per cent QoQ from ₹475.7 crore in the quarter ended June.

The operating performance also remained weak on the back of higher cost of materials and employee expenses, which pulled the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) lower by 9.7 per cent YoY to ₹101.7 crore from ₹112.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Margins also suffered as they plummeted 758 bps to 19.9 per cent from 27.5 per cent.

Commenting on the overall performance of the company, Dr Ajit Gupta, chairman and Dr Ankit Gupta, MD, Park Medi World, said, “We added 680 beds in just six months through Rudrapur and Panchkula, taking our capacity to 4,290 beds.

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With the commissioning of Febris (Delhi), the Palam Vihar expansion (Gurugram), Mehar Hospital (Zirakpur) and the Kanpur facility, they expect total additions of 1,430 beds in FY27 — c.40 per cent over FY26 closing capacity and the largest addition in their history.